Obituaries
Updated:

Obituary: Pennie Sue Bunch, 70

By Independent Herald

Penelope “Pennie” Sue Bunch departed this life on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at Park West Medical Center in Knoxville, Tenn. She was 70.

Life: Born Jan. 5, 1951, Pennie was the daughter of the late Eddie Moore and Flora Faulkner Moore. She was a member of the Low Gap Missionary Baptist Church.

Preceded in death: In addition to her parents, Pennie was preceded in death by her husband, Harvey Lee Bunch, and a sister, Patty Sipple and husband Joe.

Survivors: Pennie is survived by her sons, Wayne Bunch, Brian Bunch and wife Carla (special daughter-in-law), Troy Bunch and wife Kathren, and Curtis Bunch and wife Christina; special daughter-in-law, Tammy Pemberton and husband Kurt; grandchildren, Hunter Bunch and wife Brittany, Heather Brewster and husband Chevan, Lisa Marie Bunch, Traci Bunch, Brandi Harris and husband Sean, Korey Eskew and wife, Emilee, Kellsey Eskew, Kristi Waddell and husband Frankie, Karri Hendershot and husband Nick, Justin Bunch and wife Timeka, and Corey Bunch; 34 great-grandchildren; special cousins, Barb Perin and Doug Faulkner; a very special friend, Joyce Hickney and husband Lewis; and many other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Services: Friends may visit with the Bunch family on Monday, June 28, 2021, in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home in Huntsville from 6 p.m. until time of the funeral service at 7 p.m. with Bro. James Taylor and Bro. David Walker officiating. Music will be provided by Kaylah Chambers and David and Felicia Walker. Graveside service will be on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Baptist Memorial Cemetery in Robbins, Tenn. Pallbearers will be children and grandchildren.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home in Huntsville.

Independent Herald
