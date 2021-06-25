New River Run, all-you-can-eat pancakes, parade and fireworks: A big 4th on tap in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE — The itinerary for the annual Firemen’s Fourth Festival: An all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast beginning at 7 a.m., the New River Run 5K/10K also beginning at 7 a.m., the Independence Day parade at 7 p.m., and fireworks to cap it all off around 10 p.m.

That’s the lineup for Sunday, July 4, as the town and its firefighters mark a renewal of the region’s longest-standing 4th of July tradition.

After a year of interruption due to covid, the Firemen’s Fourth is mostly back to normal for 2021. It won’t be exactly the same as it was in 2019 — there will be no live entertainment, for example, and the parade is at night instead of in its traditional morning time slot — but, for the most part, this year’s festival will look much like it did before the pandemic disruption.

“We’re still not going to congregate three or four thousand people at a time,” Huntsville Mayor Dennis Jeffers said of the decision to not include live entertainment in this year’s line-up. Canned music will be playing throughout the day, however.

No live entertainment also means there will also be no festivities planned for Saturday, July 3. Traditionally, the Firemen’s Fourth has been a two-day festival. However, Jeffers said vendors will be setting up on the third, and he speculated that some food vendors may be open for business by Saturday evening.

Sunday will begin early, with registration for the New River Run beginning at 6:30 a.m. The race will begin at 7 a.m., with plaques for the winners.

By the time the race is getting underway, the first pancakes will be coming off the griddle, as the town’s firefighters present the $5-a-plate fundraiser breakfast, consisting of pancakes, sausage, juice and coffee. The breakfast will continue until about 9 a.m.

“After the run and breakfast, we’re encouraging people to go to church, then come back out for the evening festivities,” Jeffers said.

That doesn’t mean there won’t be plenty going on at the mall during the day, however. Food will be available all day long, with lots of folks socializing under the shade trees that line the west side of the mall. Jeffers said that among this year’s vendors will be someone with a giant ball that you can climb in and move in an inflatable pool. Think a hamster ball on water, but for humans. Tickets will be available for purchase.

This year marks the second consecutive year that the 4th of July parade is being held at night. Last year was the first night parade, due to covid switching things up. It worked out so well that the town decided to keep it at night this year, giving festival-goers an opportunity to attend the parade, grab some festival food from the mall, then settle in for the fireworks show, which will begin at 10 p.m.

Jeffers said there was some consideration given to moving the festival to July 3, given that the 4th falls on Sunday. Ultimately, it was decided that moving it wouldn’t be feasible.

“We thought about moving it to Saturday and leaving Sunday open, but logistically it just wasn’t possible,” he said. “There were a lot of people who have family coming and they won’t be here til the 4th.”

As for the fireworks that will cap the festivities, Jeffers said they’ll be a little bigger and better than last year’s.

“We upscale a little every year,” he said. “There may be a few extra shells before the finale, or a few more during the finale, but we always try to add a little bit every year. It’s unbelievably expensive, but our sponsors have stuck with us.”

The entire festival serves as a fundraiser for Huntsville Fire Department. Firefighters will have a roadblock on S.R. 63 during the day for those who want to donate.