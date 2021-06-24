- Advertisement -
Yager announces $100,000 site development grant for Scott County

By Independent Herald

NASHVILLE — State Sen. Ken Yager, R-Kingston, on Thursday announced that the Scott County Industrial Development Board will receive a $100,000 Site Development Grant from the TN Dept. of Economic & Community Development.

The grant is yet another in a line of funding that is being dedicated to preparing the former Armstrong wood flooring plant in Oneida for future commercial use. According to Yager, the latest $100,000 grant will be used to conduct due diligence studies on the property.

“We’re excited to see the economic development and new jobs that will come as a result of this project in Scott County and this Site Development Grant will help move it forward,” Yager said. “When companies see that solid infrastructure is in place to do business, they jump on board.

“I appreciate the work done by the Scott County Industrial Development Board and all our local officials who are working to create new jobs for our communities,” Yager added. “It is a pleasure to work with them.”

The grant was one of 15 across the state, totaling more than $4.6 million, announced by Gov. Bill Lee and Economic & Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe.

The grants are designed to help communities prepare industrial sites for economic development projects.

The Site Development Grant program is part of Tennessee’s Rural Economic Opportunity Act.

The grant is one of several that have been received for the Armstrong property in recent months.

Earlier in June, the IDB learned that the East Tennessee Development District has received a $600,000 coalition grant on behalf of several counties in the region. A significant chunk of that grant is expected to go towards clean-up of the Armstrong site, something that Scott County Mayor Jeff Tibbals called “the best economic development news Scott County has received in a decade.”

The IDB acquired the former Armstrong property from American Hardwood Flooring in 2020 and since that time has been conducting clean-up efforts on the property. Phase I of that process has been completed, while the recently-announced ETDD grant will fund Phase II. Stacey Swann, executive director of the IDB, had previously eluded to the possibility of receiving the latest grant from the state, though a decision had not been expected until July. In a nutshell, the latest $100,000 grant will help develop a master plan for cleaning up the site as a result of whatever contaminants are determined by Phase II to exist.

Later grant dollars will be sought for the actual clean-up process.

Once the project is eventually cleared for development, the IDB hopes to recruit one or multiple industries to the community to utilize the real estate. Among the industries targeted by the IDB are a call center.

