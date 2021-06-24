- Advertisement -
Updated:

State’s small business liaison offers assistance for Scott County business owners

By Independent Herald

JD Cressman is a small business advocate with the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury’s Office.

Most people are familiar with the State Comptroller’s Office only through news of fraud indictments involving rogue government employees. After all, the most visible tasks carried out by the Comptroller’s Office — if not its primary purpose — is to audit state and local government agencies and hold them accountable for the spending of taxpayer dollars.

But that’s not all the Comptroller’s Office is responsible for, and that was the message of J.D. Cressman to the Scott County Chamber of Commerce at its monthly directors’ luncheon at the Scott County Senior Citizens Center in Oneida on Thursday.

Cressman, assistant general counsel and small business advocate for the Comptroller’s Office, told the room full of small business owners and non-profit directors that his office can also help privately-owned businesses as a liaison between those businesses and other state agencies.

Cressman, who joined the Comptroller’s Office in 2019, said that small businesses are the lifeblood of Tennessee’s economy. Of 555,000 businesses operating in the Volunteer State, 540,000 of them are small businesses — defined as businesses that employ 50 people or less.

“It’s unbelievable, the stresses and pressures small business owners deal with, and it’s never-ending,” Cressman said. “The amount of hours you have to put in is astounding. But I think the feeling of giving back to your community is worth it.”

Cressman said that Tennessee is one of the nation’s friendliest states for businesses — especially because of low taxes and a low cost of living. The Volunteer State consistently ranks among the nation’s five best states for operating a business, he said.

But that doesn’t mean that business owners don’t run afoul of state rules and regulations — often unintentionally.

That’s where Cressman and his office comes in. While most state agencies can sometimes seem to be hardly a friend of business owners, Cressman’s role with the Comptroller’s Office is to actually advocate for business owners.

Cressman pointed out that there are about 30 state agencies that oversee businesses to some degree, though most businesses deal with only four or five of those agencies, depending on the type of work they deal in.

But with lots of new businesses starting up — there were 20,000 new business start-ups in Tennessee in the first quarter of 2021, the most ever — it’s not hard for business owners to unintentionally find themselves in hot water.

Cressman said there are three ways his office can help: by being a liaison for small businesses, by informally mediating issues between business owners and state agencies, and by using feedback from business owners to help state agencies operate in ways that are more business-friendly.

Cressman pointed to a recent example, which he described as the most frustrating of his career, where a business owner had received written assurance from a state agency that an issue had been taken care of, only to later learn that he was being fined several hundred dollars. Through mediation, Cressman was able to resolve the issue at no expense to the business owner.

That’s not always the case, Cressman said, but “we can generally get better outcomes than might have otherwise been the case — especially when it was unintentional or a mistake.”

Meanwhile, it’s not just small businesses starting up. The pandemic forced many small businesses to close, and dissolving a business isn’t as easy as simply locking the doors and turning off the power.

“If you’re not careful you can wind up being fined if you don’t do things properly,” Cressman said. “Or the state may continue to harass you because they’re owed some taxes or something similar to that.”

Business owners needing to counsel Cressman can reach him by calling (615) 401-7806 or by emailing jd.cressman@cot.tn.gov.

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

