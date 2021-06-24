- Advertisement -
Updated:

Scott County’s unemployment rate dips to 5.2%

By Independent Herald

Scott County’s unemployment rate dropped ever so slightly in May, to 5.2%, according to the latest numbers available from the TN Dept. of Labor & Workforce Development.

The local jobless rate was down one-tenth of a percentage point from April, when the unemployment rate was 5.3%.

That number is based on an estimated local work force of 8,172, of which 7,746 were employed in May and 426 were without work. Total employment rose by about 20 persons between April and May, while the number of unemployed workers dropped by five.

The 5.2% unemployment rate represents a new low for the 2021 calendar year.

Around the region, Anderson County also saw its unemployment rate drop by a tenth of a percentage point, to 4.2%, while Campbell County’s jobless rate was down a tenth of a point to 5.4%. Fentress County’s unemployment rate was unchanged at 4.2%, while Morgan County’s jobless rate was up a tenth of a point to 4.8%. Pickett County’s unemployment rate rose substantially, up 1.1 points to 4.4%.

Across the state, 40 counties posted decreased unemployment rates in May, while the rate increased in 37 counties and was unchanged in 18 counties.

The state’s lowest unemployment rate was found in Moore and Williamson counties, at 2.7%, followed by Cheatham County at 3.4%, Wilson County at 3.5%, and Knox County at 3.6%. Rounding out the state’s 10 lowest unemployment rates were Chester, Rutherford and Sumner counties at 3.7%, and Sevier and Hickman counties, at 3.8%.

The state’s highest unemployment rate was in Perry County, at 7.1%. That was followed by Shelby County at 6.8%, Hardeman County at 6.5%, and Grundy County at 6.4%. Rounding out the 10 highest jobless rates were Haywood, Lake, McNair and Lauderdale counties, at 6.3%, Houston County at 5.9%, and Bledsoe County at 5.7%.

Among major metropolitan areas, the lowest unemployment rate in May was in Knoxville and Chattanooga, at 3.8%, followed by Nashville at 4.1% and Memphis at 6.3%.

The statewide unemployment rate was 5.0% in May.

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

