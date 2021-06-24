Home Obituaries Obituary: Ottis Lee Terry, 90
Obituaries
Updated:

Obituary: Ottis Lee Terry, 90

By Independent Herald

Ottis Lee Terry, of Indianapolis, Ind. and formerly of Scott County, departed this life on Friday, June 18, 2021, at Wellbrooke of Avon N.H. in Hendricks County, Ind. He was 90.

Life: Born Sept. 20, 1930 in Oneida, he was the son of the late Mitchell Terry and Nannie Bell Hall Terry.

Preceded in death: In addition to his parents, Ottis was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Maxine Sexton Terry; one daughter, Deborah Terry; and siblings, Virgil Hall, Theron Terry, J.D. Terry, Reda Shepherd, Helen Sexton, Pat Cotton, Jake Terry, Bob Terry and James Terry.

Survivors: Ottis is survived by his children, Dean Terry and wife Linda, Paul Terry and wife Jan, and Roger Terry and wife Kris; grandchildren, Angela Alexander-Terry, Chris Terry, Josh Terry, Elizabeth Terry, Danielle Winkler and Karlee Smith; great-grandchildren, Colton Terry, Owen Terry, Ben Terry, Rhys Terrell, Trey Combs, Nola Smith and Cora Smith; several nieces and nephews; and many other relatives and friends.

Services: Friends may visit with the Terry family from 11 a.m. until time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. on Sunday, June 27, 2021, in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home in Oneida, with Bro. Jennings Terry officiating. Music will be provided by the Chitwood Singers and Jamie Pearson. Burial will follow in the Terry Family Cemetery in Oneida. Pallbearers will be Mark Terry, Josh Terry, Chris Terry, Jeff Terry, Kim Shepherd, Nathan Terry and Johnny Hutson.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home.

