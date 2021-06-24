FBI seeks public’s help in identifying victims of accused sexual predator

KNOXVILLE — The Federal Bureau of Investigation is seeking the public’s help in identifying potential victims of a Chattanooga man who has been indicted on child pornography charges in East Tennessee.

Mark Alan Deakins, 61, of Chattanooga, was indicted by a federal grand jury in Knoxville on June 16. The indictment was for a single count of sexual exploitation of a child, and Deakins is currently being held pending trial in U.S. District Court in Chattanooga. The indictment alleges that Deakins sexually exploited a child under the age of 12 from June 2018 to September 2018.

The FBI is seeking potential victims who were victimized, photographed or videoed by Deakins from the 1990s through June 2021. Victims would most likely include males between the ages of 7 and 17, according to the FBI. It is believed that there could be more than 20 victims throughout the Southeast.

If you believe you have been a victim of Deakins or suspect someone who has, you’re asked to contact the FBI’s Chattanooga field office at (423) 265-3601, or report it at tips.fbi.gov.

- Advertisement -

The indictment was the result of an investigation by the Chattanooga Crimes Against Children Task Force and included the FBI, the U.S. Marshals Service, Homeland Security, Chattanooga Police Department, Tennessee Highway Patrol, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, and Red Bank Police Department.