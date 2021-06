We asked Gary Sexton and the Museum of Scott County to let us peek in on the “Night at the Museum” program on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. Learn more about Scott County’s prehistoric people and artifacts, and how to find those artifacts. If you want to view many of the artifacts discussed in this video, the museum is open to the public from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday during the summer months. Admission is free.

