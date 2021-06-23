Home Obituaries Obituary, David L. Duncan, 69
Obituaries
Updated:

Obituary, David L. Duncan, 69

By Independent Herald

David Luther Duncan, of the Buffalo community in Oneida, passed away on Sunday, June 20, 2021 at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center in Knoxville. He was 69.

Life: Born Dec. 31, 1951 in Scott County, David was the son of the late Rev. Luther and Gertie Acres Duncan. He was saved and professed his hope in the Lord in 2004. He had a beautiful testimony of being saved in the woods while on a dozer — just him and the Lord. He loved the Lord and all of his family, and his biggest desire was for all of his family and friends to be saved. He worried that some of his family are not saved and wouldn’t make it to Heaven, and he didn’t want to be separated for eternity.

He loved his music family, his friends and his Masonic brothers with all his heart, and was very dedicated to them. He was an avid dog lover. His children and grandchildren were the light of his life. He was a kind and gentle man and was honest in all things, knowing that as you do unto others, so the Lord would do unto you.

Preceded in death: In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by his grandparents, Melvin (Pop) and Susie Roberts Duncan, and David and Martha Watson Acres; siblings, Melbert Akers, Sue Duncan Staten and James Milford Duncan; nephews, Joey Bond, Jeffrey Kidd, James “Buddy” Holt and Melbert Junior Akers.

Survivors: David is survived by his children, Stephanie Ellis and husband Jody, Tina Miller, Tonya Eads and Stacey Goodman; grandkids, Dallas Jeffers, Isaac Eads, Damion Eads, Jeffrey Goodman, EJ Goodman, Caleb Goodman, Tyler Ellis, Luke Ellis, Jacob Ballard, Talita Marie Miller and Morgan Miller; siblings, Joe L. Duncan of Oneida, Joshua and wife Bonnie of Indiana, Easter Toler of Oneida, Ann Kidd of Oneida, June Toomey and husband Don of Oklahoma, Lynn Fornash of Oneida, and Mary Hall of Oneida; sister-in-law, Freda Akers of Ohio; brother-in-law, Robert Staten of Oneida; and many other family members and friends.

Services: Friends may visit with the Duncan family on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, from 6 p.m. until time of the Masonic service provided by Masonic Lodge #670 at 8 p.m. in the chapel of Jones & Son Funeral Home in Oneida. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Jones & Son Funeral Home with Bro. David Dial officiating. Committal service will follow in the Wilhite Cemetery in Oneida, with full military honors conducted by the American Legion Post #136 in Oneida. Pallbearers will be Jeffery Goodman, Tyler Ellis, Luke Ellis, Damion Eads, Isaac Eads, Tristen Henry, Zane Henry and Morgan Miller.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com.

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

