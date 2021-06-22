New Huntsville pharmacy officially breaks ground

HUNTSVILLE — For weeks, as excavators have moved dirt and site-prepping has taken place, it has been a common question: “What’s going in next to the 27-63 intersection?”

Now, that question has been partially answered.

In a ceremony Tuesday evening, Little’s Drugs & Fountain officially broke ground on a new pharmacy on the nearly-10-acre tract of property to the northwest of the Huntsville intersection. A project of recently-graduated pharmacist Lindsey Carson, the new drug store was announced several weeks ago. It will be Huntsville’s second pharmacy, Scott County Pharmacy being the other.

“This has been the ultimate dream from the very beginning of my pharmacy journey and to say I’ve been so blessed with this opportunity would be an absolute understatement,” Carson said in announcing the forthcoming pharmacy in late May. “If you had asked me a year ago where I’d be now, I would’ve said and completely meant every word, ‘Wherever the Lord leads me.’ I would’ve laughed if you said I’d be where I am now. But he led me here. I’m so excited that he did.”

The pharmacy is the first business to be located on the tract of property owned by Joe Potter and Paula Bridges, and located between the Grand Vista Hotel and the former Goad’s Auto on the west side of U.S. Hwy. 27. Carson purchased a one-acre lot that her pharmacy will be located on. Meanwhile, the Potters are hoping to develop the rest of the property soon. Bridges said at Tuesday’s ceremony that there are several prospects who have expressed an interest in the real estate.

Little’s Drugs & Fountain will include a throwback to drug stores of a bygone era: a small soda fountain. According to Carson, the plans are also to include a drive-thru window, and free delivery.

Tuesday’s ceremony included the inspiration for the pharmacy’s name front and center behind miniature shovels: the littles in Carson’s life, including her niece and nephews and the daughter of her lead pharmacy technician, Mandy Smith.

“”They are my inspiration and drive behind pretty much every decision I make,” Carson said earlier. “I hope to one day make them at least half as proud as I am of them. Maybe one of them will grow up and want to be a pharmacist.”

Carson said Tuesday that the plan is for the pharmacy to be ready to open in September or October.