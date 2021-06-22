- Advertisement -
Home News Local News New Huntsville pharmacy officially breaks ground
NewsLocal News
Updated:

New Huntsville pharmacy officially breaks ground

By Independent Herald

Lindsey Carson (with shovel) gets everyone in line during a groundbreaking ceremony at the site of Little’s Drugs & Fountain on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, as her parents, Michael and Jackie Carson, and her nephew, Keegan Jacobs, look on | Ben Garrett/IH

HUNTSVILLE — For weeks, as excavators have moved dirt and site-prepping has taken place, it has been a common question: “What’s going in next to the 27-63 intersection?”

Now, that question has been partially answered.

In a ceremony Tuesday evening, Little’s Drugs & Fountain officially broke ground on a new pharmacy on the nearly-10-acre tract of property to the northwest of the Huntsville intersection. A project of recently-graduated pharmacist Lindsey Carson, the new drug store was announced several weeks ago. It will be Huntsville’s second pharmacy, Scott County Pharmacy being the other.

- Advertisement -

“This has been the ultimate dream from the very beginning of my pharmacy journey and to say I’ve been so blessed with this opportunity would be an absolute understatement,” Carson said in announcing the forthcoming pharmacy in late May. “If you had asked me a year ago where I’d be now, I would’ve said and completely meant every word, ‘Wherever the Lord leads me.’ I would’ve laughed if you said I’d be where I am now. But he led me here. I’m so excited that he did.”

The pharmacy is the first business to be located on the tract of property owned by Joe Potter and Paula Bridges, and located between the Grand Vista Hotel and the former Goad’s Auto on the west side of U.S. Hwy. 27. Carson purchased a one-acre lot that her pharmacy will be located on. Meanwhile, the Potters are hoping to develop the rest of the property soon. Bridges said at Tuesday’s ceremony that there are several prospects who have expressed an interest in the real estate.

Little’s Drugs & Fountain will include a throwback to drug stores of a bygone era: a small soda fountain. According to Carson, the plans are also to include a drive-thru window, and free delivery.

Tuesday’s ceremony included the inspiration for the pharmacy’s name front and center behind miniature shovels: the littles in Carson’s life, including her niece and nephews and the daughter of her lead pharmacy technician, Mandy Smith.

“”They are my inspiration and drive behind pretty much every decision I make,” Carson said earlier. “I hope to one day make them at least half as proud as I am of them. Maybe one of them will grow up and want to be a pharmacist.”

Carson said Tuesday that the plan is for the pharmacy to be ready to open in September or October.

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

10,239FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,692FollowersFollow

The Latest

Obituaries

Obituary, David L. Duncan, 69

Independent Herald - 0
David Luther Duncan, of the Buffalo community in Oneida, passed away on Sunday, June 20, 2021 at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center in Knoxville....
Read more
Local News

New Huntsville pharmacy officially breaks ground

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — For weeks, as excavators have moved dirt and site-prepping has taken place, it has been a common question: "What's going in next...
Read more
Outdoors

Hike of the Week: Maude’s Crack and No Business

Independent Herald - 0
Distance: 5.5 miles Elevation Gain: 675 ft. Difficulty: Difficult Trailhead: Terry Cemetery Features: Geology, history Minnie “Maude” Roysden must have felt like she had discovered a gold mine the...
Read more
Local News

Scott County honors PFC Oliver Jeffers, killed in WWII

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — The Norma Road bridge over Straight Fork Creek will soon be named the PFC Oliver Jeffers Memorial Bridge, in honor of a...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Related Stories

Local News

Scott County honors PFC Oliver Jeffers, killed in WWII

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — The Norma Road bridge over Straight Fork Creek will soon be named the PFC Oliver Jeffers Memorial Bridge, in honor of a...
Read more
Local News

No new taxes for Scott County this year

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — It won’t be official until Monday, June 28, but it appears that Scott County’s property tax rate will be unchanged for fiscal...
Read more
Local News

Scott County’s weekly unemployment claims hold steady

Independent Herald - 0
A total of 158 Scott Countians filed unemployment claims during the week ending Saturday, June 12, according to data released Thursday by the TN...
Read more
Education

Oneida High School names Elliot to band director position

Independent Herald - 0
The Oneida Special School District has named Johnathan Elliot as band director at the high school and middle school, Director of Schools Dr. Jeanny...
Read more
Local News

Helping those who can’t help you: Scott Countians rally to aid recovering addict

Independent Herald - 0
"We just said, 'Hey, does anybody want to do something for somebody who can't do anything for you?'" That's how Randy Byrge describes his outreach...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Obituary: David Miller, Age 56

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
David Gordan Miller, of Batavia, Oh., passed away on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at the Bethesda North Hospital in Cincinnati, Oh. He was 56. Life:...
Read more

Public Notice: Scott County Proposed Budget FY 2021-2022

Public Notices Independent Herald - 0
Read more

Obituary: Jeffrey King

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Jeffrey "Jeff" King, 55, of Winfield, passed away Sunday, June 13, 2021 at Turkey Creek Medical Center in Knoxville, Tenn. Life: Born March 30, 1966, he...
Read more

Latest News

Obituary, David L. Duncan, 69

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
David Luther Duncan, of the Buffalo community in Oneida, passed away on Sunday, June 20, 2021 at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center in Knoxville....
Read more

New Huntsville pharmacy officially breaks ground

Local News Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — For weeks, as excavators have moved dirt and site-prepping has taken place, it has been a common question: "What's going in next...
Read more

Hike of the Week: Maude’s Crack and No Business

Outdoors Independent Herald - 0
Distance: 5.5 miles Elevation Gain: 675 ft. Difficulty: Difficult Trailhead: Terry Cemetery Features: Geology, history Minnie “Maude” Roysden must have felt like she had discovered a gold mine the...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN