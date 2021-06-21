Obituary: Sue Vogenitz, 60

Sula “Sue” Hill Vogenitz, of Huntsville, Tenn., passed away on Sunday, June 20, 2021 at the Huntsville Post-Acute Care & Rehab Center. She was 60.

Life: Born in Oneida on Feb. 21, 1961, Sue was the daughter of the late Dillard and Shirley Stringer Hill.

Preceded in death: In addition to her parents, Sue was preceded in death by her husband, Bruce Vogenitz, and grandson, Hayden Miller.

Survivors: Sue is survived by three daughters, Nicole Caddell and husband John, Amber Hill, and Sydney Vogenitz; three sisters, Freda Newport and husband Burt, Marcia Pike and husband Ken, and Kathy Terry and husband Jason; four brothers, Bobby Hill, Ronnie Hill, Donnie Hill and partner Daniel Blevins, and Johnny Hill and wife Grace; grandkids Brystol Caddell and Johnny Caddell IV; special niece and nephew Brandon Newport and wife Stay and Semah Kuhling and husband Hollis; and many other relatives and friends.

Services: Friends may visit with the Vogenitz family on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, from 1 p.m. until time of the funeral service at 2 p.m. in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home in Oneida with Bro. Randall Duncan officiating. Committal service will follow in the Carson Memorial Park in Oneida.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The Sue Vogenitz Burial Fund, c/o West-Murley Funeral Home, 18641 Alberta Street, Oneida, TN 37841.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.