Home Obituaries Obituary: Kathleen Epperson, 74
- Advertisement -
Obituaries
Updated:

Obituary: Kathleen Epperson, 74

By Independent Herald

Kathleen Jeffers Epperson of Huntsville, Tenn. passed away on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at her son’s home in Huntsville with loved ones around her. She was 74.

Life: Born June 8, 1947 in Scott County, Kathleen was the daughter of the late Tom and Artie Chambers Jeffers.

Preceded in death: In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 20 years, Charles Willard Epperson; brothers, Enis, Otis Dean, Carley and Dennis Thomas; and son-in-law, William Randy Grider.

Survivors: Kathleen is survived by her son, Charles Epperson and wife Keisha; one daughter, Teresa Grider; brother, Oland Jeffers; three grandchildren, Brandon and Roxann Grider, Colby Epperson and girlfriend Bethany Bohl, and Jacob Epperson; one great-grandson, Jordan Grider; special friends Libby Strunk and Kathy Carson; and many nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.

Services: Funeral service will be on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at 12 p.m. in the chapel of Jones & Son Funeral Home in Oneida with Bro. Bob Gray and Bro. Ricky Slaven officiating. Burial will follow in the Hazel Valley Memorial Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Colby Epperson, Jacob Epperson, Mike Buttram, Chris Day, Wesley Cadle and Isaiah Day. Honorary pallbearers will be Jordan Grider and Brandon Grider.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.

- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

Stay Connected

10,239FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,692FollowersFollow

The Latest

Local News

Scott County honors PFC Oliver Jeffers, killed in WWII

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — The Norma Road bridge over Straight Fork Creek will soon be named the PFC Oliver Jeffers Memorial Bridge, in honor of a...
Read more
Local News

No new taxes for Scott County this year

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — It won’t be official until Monday, June 28, but it appears that Scott County’s property tax rate will be unchanged for fiscal...
Read more
E-Edition

E-Edition: June 24, 2021

Independent Herald - 0
Download PDF pages for printing
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Eugene Daugherty, 79

Independent Herald - 0
Eugene Ronald Daugherty departed this life on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at his home in Winfield. He was 79. Life: Born Aug. 20, 1941 to...
Read more

Related Stories

Obituaries

Obituary: Eugene Daugherty, 79

Independent Herald - 0
Eugene Ronald Daugherty departed this life on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at his home in Winfield. He was 79. Life: Born Aug. 20, 1941 to...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Sue Vogenitz, 60

Independent Herald - 0
Sula "Sue" Hill Vogenitz, of Huntsville, Tenn., passed away on Sunday, June 20, 2021 at the Huntsville Post-Acute Care & Rehab Center. She was...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Imogene Smith, age 90

Independent Herald - 0
Nancy Imogene West Smith, of Oneida, passed away Thursday, June 17, 2021. She was 90. Life: Born in Oneida on Nov. 22, 1930, Imogene was...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: David Miller, Age 56

Independent Herald - 0
David Gordan Miller, of Batavia, Oh., passed away on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at the Bethesda North Hospital in Cincinnati, Oh. He was 56. Life:...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Mimi Byrd, age 75

Independent Herald - 0
Evelyn Joyce "Mimi" Byrd, age 75, of Palm Springs, Fla., passed away on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 in Powell, Tenn. Life: Born in Lucedale, Miss.,...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Obituary: Imogene Smith, age 90

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Nancy Imogene West Smith, of Oneida, passed away Thursday, June 17, 2021. She was 90. Life: Born in Oneida on Nov. 22, 1930, Imogene was...
Read more

No new taxes for Scott County this year

Local News Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — It won’t be official until Monday, June 28, but it appears that Scott County’s property tax rate will be unchanged for fiscal...
Read more

Scott County’s weekly unemployment claims hold steady

Local News Independent Herald - 0
A total of 158 Scott Countians filed unemployment claims during the week ending Saturday, June 12, according to data released Thursday by the TN...
Read more

Latest News

Scott County honors PFC Oliver Jeffers, killed in WWII

Local News Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — The Norma Road bridge over Straight Fork Creek will soon be named the PFC Oliver Jeffers Memorial Bridge, in honor of a...
Read more

No new taxes for Scott County this year

Local News Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — It won’t be official until Monday, June 28, but it appears that Scott County’s property tax rate will be unchanged for fiscal...
Read more

E-Edition: June 24, 2021

E-Edition Independent Herald - 0
Download PDF pages for printing
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN