Obituary: Kathleen Epperson, 74

Kathleen Jeffers Epperson of Huntsville, Tenn. passed away on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at her son’s home in Huntsville with loved ones around her. She was 74.

Life: Born June 8, 1947 in Scott County, Kathleen was the daughter of the late Tom and Artie Chambers Jeffers.

Preceded in death: In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 20 years, Charles Willard Epperson; brothers, Enis, Otis Dean, Carley and Dennis Thomas; and son-in-law, William Randy Grider.

Survivors: Kathleen is survived by her son, Charles Epperson and wife Keisha; one daughter, Teresa Grider; brother, Oland Jeffers; three grandchildren, Brandon and Roxann Grider, Colby Epperson and girlfriend Bethany Bohl, and Jacob Epperson; one great-grandson, Jordan Grider; special friends Libby Strunk and Kathy Carson; and many nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.

Services: Funeral service will be on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at 12 p.m. in the chapel of Jones & Son Funeral Home in Oneida with Bro. Bob Gray and Bro. Ricky Slaven officiating. Burial will follow in the Hazel Valley Memorial Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Colby Epperson, Jacob Epperson, Mike Buttram, Chris Day, Wesley Cadle and Isaiah Day. Honorary pallbearers will be Jordan Grider and Brandon Grider.

