Obituary: Imogene Smith, age 90

Nancy Imogene West Smith, of Oneida, passed away Thursday, June 17, 2021. She was 90.

Life: Born in Oneida on Nov. 22, 1930, Imogene was a member of Pine Creek United Baptist Church. She was a standout player for the Oneida Lady Indians basketball team, and still holds the school record — both boys and girls — scoring 73 points in a single game, against Coalfield. After retiring from Tennier Industries, she spent her time gardening, cooking, collecting Barbie dolls, sewing and working in word search books.

Preceded in death: Imogene was preceded in death by her parents, William Osborn “Oz” West Sr. and Lucy Burchfield West, husband Dollar Smith, infant son William Elmer Smith, sister and brother-in-law Margaret Maxine Kyle and husband E.J. “Boots”, brother William “W.O.” Osborn West Jr., and niece Mary Kathryn Sexton and husband Kyle.

Survivors: Imogene is survived by one son and love of her life, Marvin West of Knoxville; sister-in-law Shirley Smith West; nephews Jeff West and wife Gin of South Carolina, and Mike West and wife Jean of Oneida; great-nieces and -nephews Suzie Gomez and husband Beji and son Rayon of Atlanta, Lucinda Gonzoles and husband Vicente of Loudon, Jerremy Sexton and wife Stephanie of Oneida, Josh West and wife Trish of Jackson, Oh., and Rachel Knight and husband Carmen of Jackson, Oh.; special cousins Joe Burchfield and Charles (Dean) West of Oneida; two very special little girls, Kailyn and Abby Hill; and many other special nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.

The family would like to thank her special caregivers, Brenda Smith, Wendy Yancey, Drs. John and Cathy Martin and the staff at Circle of Life Obstetrics and Family Care, Oneida Nursing & Rehabilitation, and the Amedisys hospice staff for their kindness and support.

Services: Friends may visit with the Smith family on Monday, June 21, 2021, from 3 p.m. until time of the funeral service at 4 p.m. in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home with Bro. Keith Marcum and Bro. Guy Ainsworth officiating. Music will be provided by the Pine Creek United Baptist Church choir. Committal service will follow in the Hazel Valley Memorial Cemetery in Oneida. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Honorary pallbearers will be the men of Pine Creek United Baptist Church and Joe Burchfield.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.