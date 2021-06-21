Home Obituaries Obituary: Eugene Daugherty, 79
Obituaries
Updated:

Obituary: Eugene Daugherty, 79

By Independent Herald

Eugene Ronald Daugherty departed this life on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at his home in Winfield. He was 79.

Life: Born Aug. 20, 1941 to the late Joel E. Daugherty and Joyce Christine Terry Daugherty, Eugene served as a private in Germany SP5, Artillery, guarded the border, and served on the color guard. He was also in the color guard when President John F. Kennedy was assassinated. He was of the Baptist faith, a member of the Wabash Cannonball Motorcycle Club, retired from Wabash Magnetics in Wabash, Ind., and a retired farmer.

Preceded in death: In addition to his parents, Eugene was preceded in death by a son, Ronnie G. Daugherty; sister, Lena Mae Cross; brothers, Ralph Daugherty, Melvin Daugherty, Terry Daugherty, Ervin Daugherty and Wayne Daugherty; two special brothers-in-law, Gary and Richard Olinger; aunt, Lola Trammell; and uncles, Sylvanis “Syl” Daugherty and Oliver Terry.

Survivors: Eugene is survived by his wife of 56 years, Rebecca Sue Olinger Daugherty; daughter, Kristina Daugherty Flynn; grandchildren, Ronnie G. Daugherty Jr., Roxanne L. Daugherty, Devin Joel Beeks, Cody James Beeks and Emma Leigh Flynn; great-grandchildren, Cheyenna Marie Daugherty, Dustin Eugene Daugherty, Drake Daugherty, Maxim Daugherty, Avalynn Beeks and Aria Beeks; brothers, Denny Daugherty and wife Kathy, and Wendell Daugherty and wife Lisa; sister, Pamela Davis and the late Rodney Davis; sisters-in-law, Donna Daugherty, Bobbie Bell, Sue Reed and Dorothy King; uncle, Travis Terry; and several nieces, nephews and many other family and friends.

Services: A graveside service will be held Monday, June 28, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Daugherty Family Cemetery, with Bro. Robert Blankenship officiating. Military honors will be provided by American Legion Post 136.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home of Oneida.

Obituaries

