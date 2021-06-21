Home Obituaries Obituary: David Miller, Age 56
- Advertisement -
Obituaries
Updated:

Obituary: David Miller, Age 56

By Independent Herald

David Gordan Miller, of Batavia, Oh., passed away on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at the Bethesda North Hospital in Cincinnati, Oh. He was 56.

Life: Born in Cincinnati, Oh., on Feb. 27, 1965, David was the son of the late William Charles and Naomi Lynnetta Miller.

Preceded in death: In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by his grandparents, Nelson and Pauline Terry.

Survivors: David is survived by his spouse, Deborah E. Miller; sons, Karl J. Rudin, David G. Miller, Derick L. Carter and Jeremy T. Miller; four grandsons; 2 granddaughters; three brothers, Bill Miller, Mathew Miller and Robert Miller; one sister, Brittany; two uncles; one aunt; numerous cousins; and many other relatives and friends.

Services: Friends may visit with the Miller family on Saturday, June 26, 2021 from 3 p.m. until time of the funeral service at 4 p.m. in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home in Oneida. Committal service will follow in the Abner-Thomas Cemetery in Oneida. Pallbearers will be Mathew Miller, Robert Miller, Bill Miller, Jeremy Miller, David Miller and Karl Rudin.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.

- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

Stay Connected

10,239FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,692FollowersFollow

The Latest

Local News

Scott County honors PFC Oliver Jeffers, killed in WWII

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — The Norma Road bridge over Straight Fork Creek will soon be named the PFC Oliver Jeffers Memorial Bridge, in honor of a...
Read more
Local News

No new taxes for Scott County this year

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — It won’t be official until Monday, June 28, but it appears that Scott County’s property tax rate will be unchanged for fiscal...
Read more
E-Edition

E-Edition: June 24, 2021

Independent Herald - 0
Download PDF pages for printing
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Eugene Daugherty, 79

Independent Herald - 0
Eugene Ronald Daugherty departed this life on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at his home in Winfield. He was 79. Life: Born Aug. 20, 1941 to...
Read more

Related Stories

Obituaries

Obituary: Eugene Daugherty, 79

Independent Herald - 0
Eugene Ronald Daugherty departed this life on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at his home in Winfield. He was 79. Life: Born Aug. 20, 1941 to...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Sue Vogenitz, 60

Independent Herald - 0
Sula "Sue" Hill Vogenitz, of Huntsville, Tenn., passed away on Sunday, June 20, 2021 at the Huntsville Post-Acute Care & Rehab Center. She was...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Kathleen Epperson, 74

Independent Herald - 0
Kathleen Jeffers Epperson of Huntsville, Tenn. passed away on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at her son's home in Huntsville with loved ones around her....
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Imogene Smith, age 90

Independent Herald - 0
Nancy Imogene West Smith, of Oneida, passed away Thursday, June 17, 2021. She was 90. Life: Born in Oneida on Nov. 22, 1930, Imogene was...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Mimi Byrd, age 75

Independent Herald - 0
Evelyn Joyce "Mimi" Byrd, age 75, of Palm Springs, Fla., passed away on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 in Powell, Tenn. Life: Born in Lucedale, Miss.,...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Obituary: Imogene Smith, age 90

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Nancy Imogene West Smith, of Oneida, passed away Thursday, June 17, 2021. She was 90. Life: Born in Oneida on Nov. 22, 1930, Imogene was...
Read more

Obituary: Louise Thomas

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Etta "Louise" Thomas, age 64, of Rossville, Ga., departed this life Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Parkridge Medical Center. Life: Born May 17, 1957 in...
Read more

Obituary: David Miller, Age 56

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
David Gordan Miller, of Batavia, Oh., passed away on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at the Bethesda North Hospital in Cincinnati, Oh. He was 56. Life:...
Read more

Latest News

Scott County honors PFC Oliver Jeffers, killed in WWII

Local News Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — The Norma Road bridge over Straight Fork Creek will soon be named the PFC Oliver Jeffers Memorial Bridge, in honor of a...
Read more

No new taxes for Scott County this year

Local News Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — It won’t be official until Monday, June 28, but it appears that Scott County’s property tax rate will be unchanged for fiscal...
Read more

E-Edition: June 24, 2021

E-Edition Independent Herald - 0
Download PDF pages for printing
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN