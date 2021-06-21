Obituary: David Miller, Age 56

David Gordan Miller, of Batavia, Oh., passed away on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at the Bethesda North Hospital in Cincinnati, Oh. He was 56.

Life: Born in Cincinnati, Oh., on Feb. 27, 1965, David was the son of the late William Charles and Naomi Lynnetta Miller.

Preceded in death: In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by his grandparents, Nelson and Pauline Terry.

Survivors: David is survived by his spouse, Deborah E. Miller; sons, Karl J. Rudin, David G. Miller, Derick L. Carter and Jeremy T. Miller; four grandsons; 2 granddaughters; three brothers, Bill Miller, Mathew Miller and Robert Miller; one sister, Brittany; two uncles; one aunt; numerous cousins; and many other relatives and friends.

Services: Friends may visit with the Miller family on Saturday, June 26, 2021 from 3 p.m. until time of the funeral service at 4 p.m. in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home in Oneida. Committal service will follow in the Abner-Thomas Cemetery in Oneida. Pallbearers will be Mathew Miller, Robert Miller, Bill Miller, Jeremy Miller, David Miller and Karl Rudin.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.