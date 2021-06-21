- Advertisement -
No new taxes for Scott County this year

By Independent Herald

HUNTSVILLE — It won’t be official until Monday, June 28, but it appears that Scott County’s property tax rate will be unchanged for fiscal year 2021-2022.

The county’s new budget cannot be approved until commissioners meet in a special session on Monday, due to a publishing mishap, but County Commission’s Budget Committee has recommended a tax rate of $2.4639 to fund the new budget, which takes effect July 1.

Seventh District Commissioner Mike Slaven, who chairs the Budget Committee, actually made that announcement at a work session on June 7. Commissioners were originally scheduled to formally approve both the budget and tax rate in Monday’s regular session, but Finance Director Ginger Reynolds said those measures would have to wait, due to an issue with the public notice. 

The full proposed budget can be viewed on the Independent Herald’s website, ihoneida.com.

The tax rate will be unchanged despite a fully-funded budget that, among other things, includes pay raises for county employees.

The June 28 special session will begin at 5 p.m. at the Scott County Office Building.

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

