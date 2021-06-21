National Park Service seeks recovery of stolen signs

STEARNS, Ky. — The National Park Service is searching for five large trail signs stolen from the Blue Heron Overlook Road area of the Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area.

The informational signs were among those that direct visitors to popular points of interest. When removed, the NPS said, visitor experience is negatively impacted.

“These signs are critical in providing important directional information in an area where cell reception is often unreliable,” said Big South Fork Supt. Niki S. Nicholas. “Visitors depend on these signs for ensuring a safe and enjoyable park experience.”

Nicholas said that anyone with knowledge of the signs’ location can return them to the BSF’s headquarters on Leatherwood Road west of Oneida, and no questions will be asked.

The signs are valued at more than $1,000, which makes taking them a felony. The park is reaching out to the community in hopes that the person or people responsible can be located. The NPS also reminded that anyone who receives or keeps stolen property like trail signs can also be charged.

Park rangers have recovered fingerprints that were left at the scene of the crime, as well as video footage from the area. Anyone with information can contact the National Park Service at (423) 223-4330, or leave a confidential message on the Resource Protection Tip Line at (423) 569-7301. The 24-hour tip line allows callers to remain anonymous.