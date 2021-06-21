- Advertisement -
Home E-Edition E-Edition: June 24, 2021
E-Edition
Updated:

E-Edition: June 24, 2021

By Independent Herald

Download PDF pages for printing

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.

Related Stories

- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Obituary: Imogene Smith, age 90

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Nancy Imogene West Smith, of Oneida, passed away Thursday, June 17, 2021. She was 90. Life: Born in Oneida on Nov. 22, 1930, Imogene was...
Read more

Public Notice: Scott County Proposed Budget FY 2021-2022

Public Notices Independent Herald - 0
Read more

Scott County honors PFC Oliver Jeffers, killed in WWII

Local News Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — The Norma Road bridge over Straight Fork Creek will soon be named the PFC Oliver Jeffers Memorial Bridge, in honor of a...
Read more

Latest News

Scott County honors PFC Oliver Jeffers, killed in WWII

Local News Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — The Norma Road bridge over Straight Fork Creek will soon be named the PFC Oliver Jeffers Memorial Bridge, in honor of a...
Read more

No new taxes for Scott County this year

Local News Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — It won’t be official until Monday, June 28, but it appears that Scott County’s property tax rate will be unchanged for fiscal...
Read more

E-Edition: June 24, 2021

E-Edition Independent Herald - 0
Download PDF pages for printing
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN