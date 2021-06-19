- Advertisement -
Eye to the Sky: A strong cold front is headed our way

By Independent Herald

We saw a very cool (relatively speaking, for this time of year) start to last week, and another blast of cool air is headed our way early in the upcoming work week, as a strong cold front appears poised to impact our region Monday and Tuesday.

After the remnants of Tropical Storm Claudette — which have dumped rain across extreme southern portions of Tennessee but won’t impact us — have cleared the region, moisture return will begin to build in ahead of a low pressure system that’s going to move over the Great Lakes region on Monday. That storm system will drag a strong cold front southeast, pushing into our region late Monday into early Tuesday.

The biggest story with this cold front might be the unseasonably cool temperatures that will result on Tuesday. With clouds and some rain still hanging around, it looks like we’ll struggle to get out of the 60s here on the northern Cumberland Plateau on Tuesday, which could make it even cooler than last week — even if it’s just for a day (our coolest day last week was 78). And temps may drop into the lower 50s, pushing the 40s, Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Temperatures will start to rebound fairly quickly, although there’s the potential for another cold front by the end of next week.

Before the cooler temperatures arrive, however, there is a risk of strong to severe thunderstorms on Monday. For now, the Storm Prediction Center only has the Cumberland Plateau region outlined in a “marginal risk” for severe weather on Monday, but there’s a solid chance for at least strong storms with gusty winds as the front blows through late in the day on Monday.

The best bet, at this point, is for a squall line ahead of the cold front, which could contain gusty, damaging winds. Timing is likely to be after dark Monday evening.

The National Weather Service in Morristown is forecasting a 70% chance of thunderstorms on Monday and 80% chance of thunderstorms Monday night, with a high of 71 on Tuesday and a low of 52 Tuesday night. The sun returns on Wednesday, but we likely won’t see 80-degree temps return until Thursday.

For the record, the coolest we’ve ever been in Oneida on June 22 (Tuesday’s date) is 68° degrees, which occurred back in 1992. The record low temperature for Wednesday’s date is 40°, which occurred in 1970. That record low isn’t going to be in jeopardy, but we could potentially push the 68° high, although we’re likely to exceed that by at least a couple of degrees.

Eye to the Sky is a weather blog of the Independent Herald, written primarily by IH publisher Ben Garrett. Views expressed here are those of the authors and should not be considered substitute for official advisories, watches or warnings from the National Weather Service. For the latest, most up-to-date forecast information, see weather.gov/mrx.
