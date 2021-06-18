Scott County’s weekly unemployment claims hold steady

A total of 158 Scott Countians filed unemployment claims during the week ending Saturday, June 12, according to data released Thursday by the TN Dept. of Labor & Workforce Development.

That number was down from 183 the previous week, and up from 133 the week before that.

The total of 158 included 129 continued jobless claims that were re-certified, and 29 initial claims.

Since the beginning of May, Scott County’s weekly unemployment claims have been steady, ranging from a high of 183 for the week ending June 5 to a low of 133 for the week ending May 29.

For the week ending June 12, there were 51,883 continued unemployment claims filed across Tennessee, along with 6,112 new claims. The number of new claims has been steady each week since mid April. The total number of claims has already remained steady during that time.