Updated:

Oneida High School names Elliot to band director position

By Independent Herald

Johnathan Elliot is the new band director at Oneida High School.

The Oneida Special School District has named Johnathan Elliot as band director at the high school and middle school, Director of Schools Dr. Jeanny Phillips announced Thursday.

Elliot is no stranger to Scott County. After graduating from Campbell County High School in 2008 and from University of the Cumberlands in 2013, his first band director position was at the middle school level in Scott County. He spent three years as band director at Fairview, Robbins and Huntsville before moving on.

Elliot is currently the band director at Cumberland Gap High School in Claiborne County.

At Oneida, Elliot will take over for Andrew Layne, who resigned earlier this month after one year on the job.

In addition to the time he spent in the Scott County School System, Elliot is acquainted with former Oneida High School band director Andrew Bernard, who assisted him with getting music positions while still in college. He has also collaborated with Cole Hunt, who is a middle school band director in Scott County.

Elliot credited Scott County Director of Schools Bill Hall for providing him with his first band director’s job.

“I would like to ask the community to embrace him and provide any support needed as he makes this transition,” Phillips said. “We look forward to working with Mr. Elliot as he builds our music programs and continues the proud Oneida tradition of excellence.”

Elliot has a degree in music education from University of the Cumberlands, and a masters in education law from Nova Southeastern University.

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
