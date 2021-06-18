Obituary: Mimi Byrd, age 75

Evelyn Joyce “Mimi” Byrd, age 75, of Palm Springs, Fla., passed away on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 in Powell, Tenn.

Life: Born in Lucedale, Miss., on June 3, 1946, she was the daughter of the late J.B. and Myrtle Cochran Byrd. She was a member of the National Golden Key Honor Society and held a master’s degree in education.

Preceded in death: In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Bruce Byrd.

Survived by: She is survived by her daughters, Tina Pennington and Jamie Quillin; granddaughters, Sophie Pennington, Coral Quillin and Chloe Pennington; sisters, Aleen Newport and Sandy Schmidt; niece, Angela Grice; nephews, Richie Fendley, David Fendley and Joe Ellis; numerous great-nieces and nephews, and many other relatives and friends.

Services: Friends may visit with the Byrd family on Saturday, June 19, 2021 from 12 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home with Bro. Chris Sewell officiating. Committal service will follow in the Carson Memorial Park in Oneida.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.