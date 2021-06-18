Home Obituaries Obituary: Dorman Litton, age 89
Obituaries
Updated:

Obituary: Dorman Litton, age 89

By Independent Herald

Dorman Litton, age 89 of Neenah, Wis., passed away Wednesday, June 16, 2021.

Life: Born June 14, 1932 to the late Labon and Lottie Boyatt Litton in Shoopman, Ky., he was a graduate of Oneida High School. After graduation, he spent time in Washington, D.C. before enlisting in the Navy. He served for 23 years between the Korean and Vietnam wars working as an aircraft mechanic, stationed all over the world, as well as on aircraft carriers.

He married Violet Dorow and the two relocated to Neenah after his discharge as E8, Senior Chief. He obtained a career working for Appleton Camping as a mechanic for 30 years, and was a handyman, having logged many hours on the lawn mower for his church, New Hope Lutheran. He was a jack-of-all-trades who always had a long story to tell.

Survived by: Dorman will be missed by his wife of 54 years, Violet; by his sons, Rodney and Brad and wife Judy; by his granddaughter, Kristen Litton; and many other family members and friends.

Services: A memorial service will be held at his church in Neenah, Wis. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established in his name.

Arrangements by Westgor Funeral Homes of Neenah, Wis.

