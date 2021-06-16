Roane State announces dean’s list, president’s list

HARRIMAN — Roane State Community College has released its dean’s list and president’s list for the Spring 2021 semester, with a number of local students on the lists.
The dean’s list recognizes full-time students who attain a quality point average of 3.5-3.99. Students on that list from Scott County include:
• Shyann Adkins – Helenwood
• Carli Anderson – Winfield
• Tyler Ayers – Pioneer
• McKayla Babb – Pioneer
• Marlisha Barnes – Huntsville
• Charles Bell – Helenwood
• Audriana Boles – Robbins
• Shelby Bolton – Pioneer
• Autumn Bowling – Huntsville
• Rilie Bowling – Robbins
• Tylor Brown – Huntsville
• Jailin Burress – Huntsville
• Luke Carson – Huntsville
• Zoe Carson – Oneida
• Jacob Chitwood – Oneida
• James Cotton – Oneida
• Elysia Crabtree – Huntsville
• Zachary Daugherty – Helenwood
• Marcie Day – Huntsville
• Adam Eckstein – Oneida
• Shaelee Ellis – Huntsville
• Angela Emmons – Pioneer
• Jaeda Garrett – Allardt
• Joshua Goad – Helenwood
• Jacey Goodman – Helenwood
• Shannon Goodman – Oneida
• Jordan Hamby – Helenwood
• Isabelle Hamilton – Oneida
• Hailey Kendall – Robbins
• Braxton King – Huntsville
• Markus Lawson – Huntsville
• Emily Lowe – Huntsville
• Ethan Lowe – Helenwood
• Sierra McCann – Oneida
• Melissa Osborne – Helenwood
• Dalaney Pennington – Huntsville
• Lauren Pennington – Huntsville
• Haleigh Phillips – Pioneer
• Tori Phillips – Oneida
• Kira Richardson – Winfield
• Keston Robbins – Helenwood
• Emalea Sexton – Oneida
• Grace Sexton – Helenwood
• Mikayla Sexton – Oneida
• Kathryn Sharp – Winfield
• Justice Sharp – Huntsville
• Corey Smith – Oneida
• Jerica Stanley – Oneida
• Gabriel Steakley – Huntsville
• Teasha Stephens – Allardt
• Jaleigh Strunk – Oneida
• Amelia Terry – Oneida
• Daniel Terry – Oneida
• Emma Todd – Helenwood
• Josie Tucker – Oneida
• Samantha Tucker – Pioneer
• Lisa Warmoth – Oneida
• Julia Worlety – Oneida
• Dawson Wright – Winfield
• Sierra Young – Oneida
Additionally, the president’s list recognizes full-time students who attain a 4.0 grade point average. Those include:
• Shyann Adkins – Helenwood
• Carli Anderson – Winfield
• Tyler Ayers – Pioneer
• Charles Bell – Helenwood
• Autumn Bowling – Huntsville
• Rilie Bowling – Robbins
• Tylor Brown – Huntsville
• James Cotton – Oneida
• Adam Eckstein – Oneida
• Shaelee Ellis – Huntsville
• Jordan Hamby – Helenwood
• Lauren Pennington – Huntsville
• Haleigh Phillips – Pioneer
• Tori Phillips – Oneida
• Keston Robbins – Helenwood
• Emalea Sexton – Oneida
• Grace Sexton – Helenwood
• Corey Smith – Oneida
• Gabriel Steakley – Huntsville
• Teasha Stephens – Allardt
• Josie Tucker – Oneida
• Samantha Tucker – Pioneer
• Lisa Warmoth – Oneida
• Dawson Wright – Winfield