Roane State announces dean’s list, president’s list

HARRIMAN — Roane State Community College has released its dean’s list and president’s list for the Spring 2021 semester, with a number of local students on the lists.

The dean’s list recognizes full-time students who attain a quality point average of 3.5-3.99. Students on that list from Scott County include:

• Shyann Adkins – Helenwood

• Carli Anderson – Winfield

• Tyler Ayers – Pioneer

• McKayla Babb – Pioneer

• Marlisha Barnes – Huntsville

• Charles Bell – Helenwood

• Audriana Boles – Robbins

• Shelby Bolton – Pioneer

• Autumn Bowling – Huntsville

• Rilie Bowling – Robbins

• Tylor Brown – Huntsville

• Jailin Burress – Huntsville

• Luke Carson – Huntsville

• Zoe Carson – Oneida

• Jacob Chitwood – Oneida

• James Cotton – Oneida

• Elysia Crabtree – Huntsville

• Zachary Daugherty – Helenwood

• Marcie Day – Huntsville

• Adam Eckstein – Oneida

• Shaelee Ellis – Huntsville

• Angela Emmons – Pioneer

• Jaeda Garrett – Allardt

• Joshua Goad – Helenwood

• Jacey Goodman – Helenwood

• Shannon Goodman – Oneida

• Jordan Hamby – Helenwood

• Isabelle Hamilton – Oneida

• Hailey Kendall – Robbins

• Braxton King – Huntsville

• Markus Lawson – Huntsville

• Emily Lowe – Huntsville

• Ethan Lowe – Helenwood

• Sierra McCann – Oneida

• Melissa Osborne – Helenwood

• Dalaney Pennington – Huntsville

• Lauren Pennington – Huntsville

• Haleigh Phillips – Pioneer

• Tori Phillips – Oneida

• Kira Richardson – Winfield

• Keston Robbins – Helenwood

• Emalea Sexton – Oneida

• Grace Sexton – Helenwood

• Mikayla Sexton – Oneida

• Kathryn Sharp – Winfield

• Justice Sharp – Huntsville

• Corey Smith – Oneida

• Jerica Stanley – Oneida

• Gabriel Steakley – Huntsville

• Teasha Stephens – Allardt

• Jaleigh Strunk – Oneida

• Amelia Terry – Oneida

• Daniel Terry – Oneida

• Emma Todd – Helenwood

• Josie Tucker – Oneida

• Samantha Tucker – Pioneer

• Lisa Warmoth – Oneida

• Julia Worlety – Oneida

• Dawson Wright – Winfield

• Sierra Young – Oneida

Additionally, the president’s list recognizes full-time students who attain a 4.0 grade point average. Those include:

• Shyann Adkins – Helenwood

• Carli Anderson – Winfield

• Tyler Ayers – Pioneer

• Charles Bell – Helenwood

• Autumn Bowling – Huntsville

• Rilie Bowling – Robbins

• Tylor Brown – Huntsville

• James Cotton – Oneida

• Adam Eckstein – Oneida

• Shaelee Ellis – Huntsville

• Jordan Hamby – Helenwood

• Lauren Pennington – Huntsville

• Haleigh Phillips – Pioneer

• Tori Phillips – Oneida

• Keston Robbins – Helenwood

• Emalea Sexton – Oneida

• Grace Sexton – Helenwood

• Corey Smith – Oneida

• Gabriel Steakley – Huntsville

• Teasha Stephens – Allardt

• Josie Tucker – Oneida

• Samantha Tucker – Pioneer

• Lisa Warmoth – Oneida

• Dawson Wright – Winfield