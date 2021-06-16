Home Obituaries Obituary: Louise Thomas
Obituary: Louise Thomas

Etta “Louise” Thomas, age 64, of Rossville, Ga., departed this life Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Parkridge Medical Center.

Life: Born May 17, 1957 in Cincinnati, Oh., she was the daughter of the late Hubert and Bernice Duncan. She loved to bake and watch cooking shows.

Preceded in death: In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandson, Cody Duncan Hughes.

Survived by: She is survived by her daughter, Mary Hughes and husband Heath, of Rossville, Ga.; brothers, Jake Duncan and wife Edna, of Chatsworth, Ga., David Duncan and wife Carolyn of Dalton, Ga., Duane Duncan of Chatsworth, Ga., and Jimmy Duncan and wife, Andrea, of Dalton, Ga.; grandchildren, Cameron Hughes and Caylee Hughes; and many nieces and nephews.

Services: A celebration of life will be held Thursday, June 17, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Buffalo United Baptist Church in Huntsville, with Rev. Carlie Duncan officiating. Burial will follow at the Duncan Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at Ponders Melrose Chapel from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Arrangements by Ponders Melrose Chapel (Dalton, Ga.). Obituary provided courtesy of Four Oaks Funeral Home of Oneida and Huntsville.

