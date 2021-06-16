Obituary: Jeffrey King

Jeffrey “Jeff” King, 55, of Winfield, passed away Sunday, June 13, 2021 at Turkey Creek Medical Center in Knoxville, Tenn.

Life: Born March 30, 1966, he was the son of Bonnell King and the late Donna West.

Preceded in death: In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his sister, Bonnie Knuckles, and his grandparents.

Survivors: In addition to his father, he is survived by his wife, Mary King; children, Heather Tabor and husband Brett, Heather Adkins and husband Kevin, George Strunk and Christina King, and Kaden Trotter; several grandkids; sister, Jennifer Miller and husband Darrell; special brother, Bob Strunk; and several special cousins and close friends.

Services: The King family will receive friends on Thursday, June 17, 2021, from 3:30 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 5:00 p.m. in the chapel of Jones & Son Funeral Home with Bro. Melvin Stephens and Bro. Lee Strunk officiating. Music will be provided by the New Light Baptist Church Choir. Committal service will follow in the New Light Cemetery. Pallbearers will include Jim Griffin, Billy Huckeby, Kevin Adkins, Drake Adkins and Greg Strunk. Honorably pallbearer will be Bob Strunk.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.