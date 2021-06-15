State education commissioner visits Scott County

HUNTSVILLE — Penny Schwinn, Tennessee’s Commissioner of Education, visited 50 Scott County School System educators who were completing the state’s reading training for Best For All here Tuesday. The initiative is to focus on sounds-first reading instruction for all students.

Commissioner Schwinn spoke briefly to the teachers and expressed her appreciation for the hard work during the academic school year just ended. She expressed her excitement about visiting schools in the upcoming school year to see the Best For All initiative in action in the state’s elementary schools. She shared that her children — an incoming first grader and incoming third grader — attend public school and are attending the state’s summer reading camp right now, and loving it.

The commissioner and her team visited with teachers for 45 minutes at the Central Office on Tuesday. They observed Dr. Beth Blevins, an affiliate with the Elgin Foundation who has been trained in the Best For All program, and her presentation. They also spoke with several teachers to hear the ideas they are taking from the Best For All training.

Scott County Director of Schools Bill Hall introduced the group of teachers as “the best educators in the state of Tennessee.”

Linda Keeton, the school system’s supervisor of instruction, shared with the teachers that the commissioner wanted to let them know that she was impressed with not only the instruction but also the involvement and interest shown in local students.