Yager announces funding to help Tennesseans struggling with housing needs and homelessness

NASHVILLE — Tennesseans who are delinquent on their mortgages, facing foreclosure and loss of utilities, will now have some help from the state.

Sen. Ken Yager, R-Kingston, announced Monday that the Tennessee Senate’s Finance, Ways & Means Committee has approved requests from the TN Housing Development Agency (THDA) to expand programs for Tennesseans who are struggling with housing needs and homelessness.

Yager, a member of the Senate Finance Committee, supported expansion requests for three THDA programs providing aid related to housing.

“Many people in our district have struggled with housing and utilities needs during the pandemic,” Yager said. “These programs have been approved for expansion to provide help to those who most need support.”

The expansion request includes $168.2 million for Tennessee under the U.S. Treasury Assistance Homeowners Assistance Fund program. The program is to prevent mortgage delinquencies and defaults, foreclosures, loss of utilities or home energy services, and displacement of homeowners who are experiencing financial hardship.

Additionally, the Low-Income Household Water Assistance program was expanded by $54 million in Tennessee. It provides funds to assist low-income households with water and wastewater bills.

Finally, the HOME American Rescue Plan grant will receive $53.27 million to create affordable housing and services for Tennesseans experiencing or at risk of experiencing homelessness. The program includes affordable housing, rental assistance, supportive services, and the acquisition and development of shelter units.

Yager said any person who needs help should contact THDA or visit thda.org for more information on eligibility and how the programs work.