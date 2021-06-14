- Advertisement -
Home News Region/State Yager announces funding to help Tennesseans struggling with housing needs and homelessness
NewsRegion/State
Updated:

Yager announces funding to help Tennesseans struggling with housing needs and homelessness

By Independent Herald

NASHVILLE — Tennesseans who are delinquent on their mortgages, facing foreclosure and loss of utilities, will now have some help from the state.

Sen. Ken Yager, R-Kingston, announced Monday that the Tennessee Senate’s Finance, Ways & Means Committee has approved requests from the TN Housing Development Agency (THDA) to expand programs for Tennesseans who are struggling with housing needs and homelessness.

Yager, a member of the Senate Finance Committee, supported expansion requests for three THDA programs providing aid related to housing.

“Many people in our district have struggled with housing and utilities needs during the pandemic,” Yager said. “These programs have been approved for expansion to provide help to those who most need support.”

- Advertisement -

The expansion request includes $168.2 million for Tennessee under the U.S. Treasury Assistance Homeowners Assistance Fund program. The program is to prevent mortgage delinquencies and defaults, foreclosures, loss of utilities or home energy services, and displacement of homeowners who are experiencing financial hardship.

Additionally, the Low-Income Household Water Assistance program was expanded by $54 million in Tennessee. It provides funds to assist low-income households with water and wastewater bills.

Finally, the HOME American Rescue Plan grant will receive $53.27 million to create affordable housing and services for Tennesseans experiencing or at risk of experiencing homelessness. The program includes affordable housing, rental assistance, supportive services, and the acquisition and development of shelter units.

Yager said any person who needs help should contact THDA or visit thda.org for more information on eligibility and how the programs work.

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

10,239FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,692FollowersFollow

The Latest

Education

State education commissioner visits Scott County

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Penny Schwinn, Tennessee's Commissioner of Education, visited 50 Scott County School System educators who were completing the state's reading training for Best...
Read more
Features

Reading 360: Targeting reading proficiency in elementary students

Independent Herald - 0
Can every child in Tennessee read on grade level by third grade? The TN Dept. of Education is prepared to spend $100 million to make...
Read more
Local News

Kentucky fugitive apprehended in Oneida with stolen vehicle

Independent Herald - 0
A Kentucky man was arrested in Oneida as a fugitive from justice last week, and was allegedly apprehended while in possession of a stolen...
Read more
Local News

Kentucky woman arrested in connection with March pursuit

Independent Herald - 0
A Kentucky woman who led police on a high-speed chase in March was arrested last week on felony charges in Oneida. Kendra Nichole Bell, 23,...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Related Stories

Region/State

Yager elected chairman of TACIR

Independent Herald - 0
NASHVILLE — State Sen. Ken Yager, R-Kingston, was elected Wednesday as chairman of the Tennessee Advisory Commission on Intergovernmental Relations (TACIR). The 25-member group...
Read more
Region/State

Tennessee begins crackdown on fraudulent unemployment claims

Independent Herald - 0
Out-of-work Tennesseans who are milking the unemployment insurance system may soon find their benefits cut off, and even be asked to repay the funds...
Read more
Region/State

‘No longer a health emergency’: Governor will not renew covid orders

Independent Herald - 0
NASHVILLE — Saying Covid-19 is "no longer a health emergency in our state" and that "a widely available vaccine changes everything," Tennessee Gov. Bill...
Read more
Region/State

Yager legislation to aid firefighters advances in Senate

Independent Herald - 0
NASHVILLE — Legislation co-sponsored by Sen. Ken Yager, R-Kingston, to aid volunteer firefighters is headed for a final vote in the Tennessee Senate after...
Read more
Region/State

Tennessee added 15,000 jobs in March

Independent Herald - 0
NASHVILLE — Tennessee's unemployment rate ticked up slightly in March, to 5.0%, but the Volunteer State added 15,000 jobs to the economy during the...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

4th of July parade will once more be in evening

Local News Independent Herald - 0
The annual Independence Day parade at the Town of Huntsville's Firemen's Fourth Festival will once again be an evening affair in 2021. The parade, which...
Read more

Museum of Scott County offers prehistoric learning class for adults

Local News Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Long before white settlers like Mikel Low and Jonathan Blevins first settled Scott County in the early 19th century, there was a...
Read more

Report: Tourism to Big South Fork created $26.4 million in economic output in 2020

Big South Fork Independent Herald - 0
BANDY CREEK — Despite being closed for several weeks due to Covid-19, the Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area drew enough visitation...
Read more

Latest News

State education commissioner visits Scott County

Education Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Penny Schwinn, Tennessee's Commissioner of Education, visited 50 Scott County School System educators who were completing the state's reading training for Best...
Read more

Reading 360: Targeting reading proficiency in elementary students

Features Independent Herald - 0
Can every child in Tennessee read on grade level by third grade? The TN Dept. of Education is prepared to spend $100 million to make...
Read more

Kentucky fugitive apprehended in Oneida with stolen vehicle

Local News Independent Herald - 0
A Kentucky man was arrested in Oneida as a fugitive from justice last week, and was allegedly apprehended while in possession of a stolen...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN