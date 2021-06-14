Kentucky woman arrested in connection with March pursuit

A Kentucky woman who led police on a high-speed chase in March was arrested last week on felony charges in Oneida.

Kendra Nichole Bell, 23, of Pine Knot, was arrested Thursday by Oneida Police Department Patrolman Chad Jones, three months after she fled police.

It was on March 5 that police were dispatched to the water tank off Grave Hill Road to check on a suspicious vehicle and encountered a red Jeep backed partially into the woods.

The driver of the Jeep, identified as Bell, gave OPD Patrolman Kyler King her identification and told him that she was “just hanging out.” But a check of the database revealed that Bell had an active warrant for her arrest, on charges of violating her probation.

When King informed Bell that she was being arrested, according to a warrant he filed, she declared that she “wasn’t going back to jail.” As King attempted to open the door of the Jeep to get her out, she allegedly placed the vehicle into drive and accelerated onto Grave Hill Road, nearly striking the patrol vehicle driven by OPD Sgt. Steve Trammell.

King and Trammell pursued Bell back into town, through a red light at the Oak Grove intersection and north onto U.S. 27. Bell allegedly ran a second red light at U.S. 27’s intersection with Claude Terry Drive, and a third at the Municipal Drive intersection. She reached speeds up to 90 mph on the Four Lane and allegedly ran multiple vehicles off the road before police elected to terminate the pursuit due to the amount of vehicles on the roadway and the reckless nature of Bell’s driving.

Bell has been charged with felony evading arrest, reckless endangerment, reckless driving, speeding and three counts of violating a traffic control device.