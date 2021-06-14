Kentucky fugitive apprehended in Oneida with stolen vehicle

A Kentucky man was arrested in Oneida as a fugitive from justice last week, and was allegedly apprehended while in possession of a stolen vehicle.

Justin Taylor, 39, of Parkers Lake, Ky., will be returned to Kentucky to face charges, but he also faces charges in Oneida as a fugitive from justice, as well as a drug possession charge.

Taylor was apprehended Wednesday, June 9, by Oneida Police Department Officer Tony Jones, who had been dispatched to Sunny Lane for a report of a vehicle parked at the residence.

When Jones arrived on scene at the Sunny Lane home, he allegedly found Taylor behind the wheel of the vehicle, but Taylor told Jones that he had a right to be at the residence.

However, as Jones investigated, he learned that the car Taylor was driving had been reported stolen in Kentucky. He then asked Taylor to step out of the vehicle and searched his person, which allegedly led to the discovery of a small blue pill container and an insurance card belonging to the vehicle’s owner. There was also a piece of notepad with an orange powder substance on it, which Taylor allegedly admitted was Subutec, but said that he had a prescription for it.

Taylor was arrested without incident. Assisting Jones were OPD Sgt. David Stephens and Officer Zack Strunk.