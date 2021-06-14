- Advertisement - Home E-Edition E-Edition: June 17, 2021 Login E-Edition Blogs Eye to the Sky Editor’s Notes Subscribe! Advertise News Desk E-Edition 1 day ago Updated: 1 day ago E-Edition: June 17, 2021 By Independent Herald Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp - Advertisement - Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Independent HeraldContact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald. - Advertisement - Join our mailing listWe will not sell or spam your email address.Subscribe - Advertisement - Stay Connected 10,239FansLike1,280FollowersFollow1,692FollowersFollow The Latest Education State education commissioner visits Scott County Independent Herald - June 15, 2021 0 HUNTSVILLE — Penny Schwinn, Tennessee's Commissioner of Education, visited 50 Scott County School System educators who were completing the state's reading training for Best... Read more Features Reading 360: Targeting reading proficiency in elementary students Independent Herald - June 15, 2021 0 Can every child in Tennessee read on grade level by third grade? The TN Dept. of Education is prepared to spend $100 million to make... Read more Local News Kentucky fugitive apprehended in Oneida with stolen vehicle Independent Herald - June 14, 2021 0 A Kentucky man was arrested in Oneida as a fugitive from justice last week, and was allegedly apprehended while in possession of a stolen... Read more Local News Kentucky woman arrested in connection with March pursuit Independent Herald - June 14, 2021 0 A Kentucky woman who led police on a high-speed chase in March was arrested last week on felony charges in Oneida. Kendra Nichole Bell, 23,... Read more - Advertisement - Related Stories E-Edition E-Edition: June 10, 2021 Independent Herald - June 9, 2021 0 Read more E-Edition E-Edition: June 3, 2021 Independent Herald - May 31, 2021 0 Read more E-Edition E-Edition: April 22, 2021 Independent Herald - April 19, 2021 0 Read more E-Edition E-Edition: April 15, 2021 Independent Herald - April 12, 2021 0 Read more E-Edition E-Edition: April 8, 2021 Independent Herald - April 5, 2021 0 Read more - Advertisement -