Updated:

Citizens aid police in capture of fleeing suspect

By Independent Herald

Oneida police officers got a little help from the general public while pursuing a fleeing suspect last week.

Lyhue J. Crowley, 30, of a Paint Rock Road address, was apprehended following a pursuit on Monday, June 7 and faces several drug-related charges in addition to evading arrest.

According to an arrest warrant filed by Oneida Police Department’s Toby Jeffers, he attempted to stop Crowley on Paint Rock Road for a light violation, but Crowley allegedly fled onto WJ Jeffers Road at a high rate of speed.

The chase continued from WJ Jeffers Road onto Dexter Laxton Road and then onto AV Stanley Lane. While in pursuit, Jeffers was able to get the vehicle’s tag information and learned from dispatchers that the vehicle was registered to Crowley, and that Crowley was wanted on an outstanding warrant for probation violation.

The pursuit continued through Pine Hill, with Crowley turning onto Buffalo Road and continuing east, all the way to Sugar Grove Road. At that point, Crowley might have successfully escaped, if not for the vigilant eye of some members of the public.

Jeffers lost sight of Crowley’s vehicle at the intersection of Sugar Grove Road and Rockhouse Road. But Scott County dispatchers received a call from a homeowner on Rock House, who told 911 that the man being sought by police had come to his house and laid down. The homeowner ran the man off, he told police.

As Jeffers patrolled on Rock House Road, he was approached by a man who said that he had seen someone pick up Crowley and take him to a nearby residence on Rock House Road.

At that point, Jeffers and county deputies went to the residence in question and apprehended Crowley, who allegedly told them he had fled because he knew he had an active warrant for his arrest.

Officers allegedly found methamphetamine, Adipex and Suboxone in Crowley’s possession. He was charged with three counts of manufacturing, deliver, sell or possession of a controlled substance, violation of the light law, reckless driving and evading arrest.

He was transported to the Scott County Justice Center in Huntsville.

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

