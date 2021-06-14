A fight for life: Denied potentially life-saving drug, educator’s family fights back

Even as she spoke, her mother was being rushed by ambulance from Scott County to Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville.

But, in her own words, Alex Geisler had had enough.

As Robin Newman was being transported to the Knoxville hospital on Friday, her daughter recorded a video explaining the situation and calling out the insurance company for denying her mother medication that could have prevented the rush to Knoxville.

At the hospital, Newman — who suffers from an autoimmune condition known as bradykinin Angioedema — was intubated as the attack became more severe. It wouldn’t be the first time; she’s been intubated seven times in the past year.

Not that intubation is always required when an Angioedema attack strikes. Newman, an educator and former Scott County commissioner, has been to the hospital a total of 42 times since being diagnosed 11 months ago. She’s spent more than 40 days in the hospital, and has been airlifted six different times.

“It’s been hell on earth for her,” Geisler said. “It’s been horrible.”

Through it all, Newman has put on her best smile and faced life. She continues to work, continues to attend church, and often makes Facebook Live videos to interact with friends and family.

Behind the scenes, though, a battle is being waged. It’s a battle that started in the Summer of 2020, when Newman was hospitalized in serious condition and underwent a series of tests before doctors determined that she was suffering from bradykinin Angioedema, non-hereditary type.

Angioedema is swelling underneath the skin, often triggered by an allergic reaction. Bradykinin-mediated Angioedema is caused by rising levels of bradykinin, a molecule that causes blood vessels to widen and become more permeable.

Normally, bradykinin is helpful to the human body. For example, the ACE inhibitor drugs used to treat many people with high blood pressure work by increasing bradykinin levels, which widen blood vessels and lower blood pressure, lowering the risk of long-term issues like heart attack and stroke.

But in severe cases, increased levels of bradykinin can be life-threatening. The swelling it causes can interfere with breathing function, leading to a medical emergency.

That has been Newman’s life since June 2020, when she was first hospitalized. She was ultimately released from the hospital, and took part in the Town of Huntsville’s Firemen’s Fourth Festival parade as she campaigned for a seat on the Citizens Gas Utility District Board of Directors. But just days later, she was back in the hospital, and she’s been to the hospital dozens of times since.

While Angioedema is rarely fatal when it’s caused by a typical allergic reaction, the complications can be more serious when heightened levels of bradykinin are involved. A French study released in 2018 found that a person with bradykinin Angioedema has a risk of death 45 times greater than other forms of Angioedema.

Fortunately, there’s a drug that can prevent Angioedema’s most severe symptoms. It’s called Firazyr, and it can be self-injected into the stomach by a person who feels an Angioedema attack coming on. But it’s not cheap. According to drugs.com, the cost for a three milliliter supply of the anti-inflammatory drug is nearly $12,000 for cash-paying customers. There are generic versions of the drug available, but the cost is still $4,000 per injection.

For a while, Newman’s insurance plan paid for the shots.

“It was like pulling teeth, trying to get this shot,” Geisler said.

After first denying the medication, the insurance company — Blue Cross Blue Shield — approved it.

“The shot will prevent her from going downhill quickly,” Geisler explained. “These episodes are very severe. They’re life-threatening.”

Ultimately, though, the insurance company stopped paying for the shot.

“They decided she was using too many of these shots and that they were too expensive so she wasn’t going to get them anymore,” Geisler said.

Without the medication, Newman is at an increased risk for a serious Angioedema attack that lands her in the hospital and on a ventilator.

“I realize it’s expensive but I also want the insurance companies and drug corporations to realize she doesn’t want to use (the shot),” Geisler said. “We don’t want her to use them. We aren’t just giving them to her for fun. These are literally the difference between life and death.”

Geisler was prompted to make a video and plead with the world to raise awareness of the disease and the issues with obtaining medication to lessen its symptoms after Newman’s latest episode resulted in her once more making the trip by ambulance down Interstate 75 to Knoxville.

Geisler explained that the shot doesn’t prevent the episodes, but does lessen their severity.

“If she’d had the shot today, she could be getting fluids, getting the medicine she needs through her IV, and not be in the situation she’s in,” Geisler said. “My mother has been through hell and back.”

A GoFundMe fundraising campaign has been started by Kellye Conley, a cousin to Newman’s husband, Ty. After seven days, it has raised $1,963. It’s a start, but for perspective, the amount raised in one week would be half of what is needed for a single injection of the anti-inflammatory drug that could potentially be life-saving.

The Beautique in Oneida has also started a fundraising effort. All this week, proceeds from all spray tans will be donated to the Newman family.

In the meantime, Geisler is fighting to make the insurance company take a stronger stand.

“If something happens because she didn’t have this shot, I 100% believe her blood is on the insurance company’s hands and on the hands of those who won’t be proactive and won’t step up in her place to help her,” Geisler said.

“I’m not a confrontational person…but I am over it. I’ve had it. I am tired of seeing my mother go through this.”