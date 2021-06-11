- Advertisement -
Home News Local News Museum of Scott County offers prehistoric learning class for adults
NewsLocal News
Updated:

Museum of Scott County offers prehistoric learning class for adults

By Independent Herald

Artifacts from the Museum of Scott County.

HUNTSVILLE — Long before white settlers like Mikel Low and Jonathan Blevins first settled Scott County in the early 19th century, there was a thriving population of humans who called this area of the Cumberland Plateau home.

That’s the subject of the Museum of Scott County’s first-ever Night at the Museum program, which is scheduled for Tuesday, June 22, from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The event, which is aimed at adults, will be a hands-on learning activity focused on prehistoric activity. Attendees will learn how to dig and identify artifacts, learn about prehistoric daily life, and take part in various hands-on activities.

It’s only been about 250 years since the first white explorers ventured across the Cumberland Plateau, but prehistoric people lived here more than 3,000 years ago. In fact, many of the major roads through Scott County today follow old Indian trails that were used through the generations for travel.

The Museum of Scott County, which sprawls over several acres on the campus of Scott High School as America’s only museum to be designed, built and curated by students, focuses not only on the early white settlers who made Scott County their home, but the indigenous peoples who called the area home much earlier. The museum features a number of prehistoric artifacts and exhibits.

- Advertisement -

The June 22 event is free for adults, and child care will be provided at the Learning Lodge, a hands-on museum of natural science that is geared towards children. Refreshments will be served, and those planning to attend should call or text (423) 215-1625 to reserve their spot.

The Night at the Museum is just one of several events going on at the museum this summer. Each Wednesday morning, the museum hosts Museum Playdays for children ages preschool to 8-years-old. Museum Playdays are from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The museum is open to the public from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. each Tuesday through Friday during the summer months.

- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

10,239FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,692FollowersFollow

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

The Latest

Big South Fork

Report: Tourism to Big South Fork created $26.4 million in economic output in 2020

Independent Herald - 0
BANDY CREEK — Despite being closed for several weeks due to Covid-19, the Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area drew enough visitation...
Read more
Local News

Museum of Scott County offers prehistoric learning class for adults

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Long before white settlers like Mikel Low and Jonathan Blevins first settled Scott County in the early 19th century, there was a...
Read more
Region/State

Yager elected chairman of TACIR

Independent Herald - 0
NASHVILLE — State Sen. Ken Yager, R-Kingston, was elected Wednesday as chairman of the Tennessee Advisory Commission on Intergovernmental Relations (TACIR). The 25-member group...
Read more
Local News

4th of July parade will once more be in evening

Independent Herald - 0
The annual Independence Day parade at the Town of Huntsville's Firemen's Fourth Festival will once again be an evening affair in 2021. The parade, which...
Read more

Related Stories

Local News

4th of July parade will once more be in evening

Independent Herald - 0
The annual Independence Day parade at the Town of Huntsville's Firemen's Fourth Festival will once again be an evening affair in 2021. The parade, which...
Read more
Local News

TCAT announces free summer academy

Independent Herald - 0
The Tennessee College of Applied Technology will be offering a free one week summer technical academy for any interested middle schoolers in Scott County.  The...
Read more
Local News

TBI identifies shooter in Oneida murder-suicide

Independent Herald - 0
The Tennessee Bureau of investigation has identified the shooter in Saturday’s incident that left two people dead, including the shooter. Johnny Lee Litton, 48, was...
Read more
Local News

Investigation continues in Oneida murder-suicide

Independent Herald - 0
Mum is still the word from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation where details are concerned regarding a murder-suicide in Oneida Saturday evening. Keli McAlister, a...
Read more
Local News

Funeral services planned for former Oneida basketball standout Kelli Windle Hinkle

Independent Herald - 0
Funeral services were being planned Sunday for former Oneida High School basketball standout Kelli Windle Hinkle, who died in Lexington, Ky. Saturday evening. She...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Yager elected chairman of TACIR

Region/State Independent Herald - 0
NASHVILLE — State Sen. Ken Yager, R-Kingston, was elected Wednesday as chairman of the Tennessee Advisory Commission on Intergovernmental Relations (TACIR). The 25-member group...
Read more

E-Edition: June 10, 2021

E-Edition Independent Herald - 0
Read more

Scott County’s industrial infrastructure gets a big shot in the arm

Features Ben Garrett - 0
For the Industrial Development Board of Scott County, the good news kept coming last week, in terms of grant funding. The IDB learned that the...
Read more

Latest News

Report: Tourism to Big South Fork created $26.4 million in economic output in 2020

Big South Fork Independent Herald - 0
BANDY CREEK — Despite being closed for several weeks due to Covid-19, the Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area drew enough visitation...
Read more

Museum of Scott County offers prehistoric learning class for adults

Local News Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Long before white settlers like Mikel Low and Jonathan Blevins first settled Scott County in the early 19th century, there was a...
Read more

Yager elected chairman of TACIR

Region/State Independent Herald - 0
NASHVILLE — State Sen. Ken Yager, R-Kingston, was elected Wednesday as chairman of the Tennessee Advisory Commission on Intergovernmental Relations (TACIR). The 25-member group...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN