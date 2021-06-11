Museum of Scott County offers prehistoric learning class for adults

HUNTSVILLE — Long before white settlers like Mikel Low and Jonathan Blevins first settled Scott County in the early 19th century, there was a thriving population of humans who called this area of the Cumberland Plateau home.

That’s the subject of the Museum of Scott County’s first-ever Night at the Museum program, which is scheduled for Tuesday, June 22, from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The event, which is aimed at adults, will be a hands-on learning activity focused on prehistoric activity. Attendees will learn how to dig and identify artifacts, learn about prehistoric daily life, and take part in various hands-on activities.

It’s only been about 250 years since the first white explorers ventured across the Cumberland Plateau, but prehistoric people lived here more than 3,000 years ago. In fact, many of the major roads through Scott County today follow old Indian trails that were used through the generations for travel.

The Museum of Scott County, which sprawls over several acres on the campus of Scott High School as America’s only museum to be designed, built and curated by students, focuses not only on the early white settlers who made Scott County their home, but the indigenous peoples who called the area home much earlier. The museum features a number of prehistoric artifacts and exhibits.

- Advertisement -

The June 22 event is free for adults, and child care will be provided at the Learning Lodge, a hands-on museum of natural science that is geared towards children. Refreshments will be served, and those planning to attend should call or text (423) 215-1625 to reserve their spot.

The Night at the Museum is just one of several events going on at the museum this summer. Each Wednesday morning, the museum hosts Museum Playdays for children ages preschool to 8-years-old. Museum Playdays are from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The museum is open to the public from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. each Tuesday through Friday during the summer months.