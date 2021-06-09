- Advertisement -
Yager elected chairman of TACIR

By Independent Herald

State Sen. Ken Yager, R-Kingston, has been elected chairman of the Tennessee Advisory Commission on Intergovernmental Relations (TACIR).

NASHVILLE — State Sen. Ken Yager, R-Kingston, was elected Wednesday as chairman of the Tennessee Advisory Commission on Intergovernmental Relations (TACIR). The 25-member group is made up of public officials from state, county and municipal governments as well as two private citizens and two members of the executive branch.

“I appreciate the confidence that the members have placed in me to serve in this leadership role,” Yager said. “I look forward to continuing to build strong relationships between state, municipal and county governments to work on solutions to substantive issues that we face together as Tennesseans.”

Since 1978, TACIR has served as a forum for the discussion and resolution of intergovernmental problems. The organization provides high quality research support to state and local government officials in order to improve government effectiveness in Tennessee. In recent years, TACIR has provided significant research that helped formulate public policy on broadband expansion, education financing, public infrastructure, annexation and taxation.

Yager currently serves as chairman of the Senate Republican Caucus. He previously chaired the Senate’s State & Local Government Committee. Before being elected to the Senate, Yager was Roane County Executive for 24 years.

“The overall goal of TACIR is to improve the effectiveness of the intergovernmental system in order to better serve the citizens of Tennessee,” Yager said. “I look forward to working with my fellow TACIR members to achieve this goal.”

