TCAT announces free summer academy

The Tennessee College of Applied Technology will be offering a free one week summer technical academy for any interested middle schoolers in Scott County.

The targeted age range will be upcoming 6th, 7th, and 8th graders. Students who participate in the program will be provided transportation to and from the TCAT center every day if needed. They will also be fed breakfast and lunch during the day.

The allure of this summer camp is that in addition to traditional educational experiences, students will also be introduced to programs offered at the TCAT center (automotive, cosmetology, welding, building trades, etc.) Campers will visit local industries, tour the Scott County Airport, and participate in various enrichment activities and field trips. The final project will be constructing a robotic drone that students get to take home with them free of charge! Students will also be able to complete a project on a 3D printer.

There will be two separate weeks of camp with each week hosting a new set of campers. The first set of campers will report Monday, June 14th through Friday, June 18th. The second set of campers will report Monday, June 21st through Friday, June 25. Students will arrive at the Huntsville TCAT location each morning around 9 a.m. and leave around 3 p.m.. Due to limited availability, campers will be chosen on a first-come/first-serve basis.

If you are interested in participating in the summer camp, contact Emily Blakley at (423) 663-4900, (423) 215-6310 or eblakley@oneidaschools.org.