Updated:

4th of July parade will once more be in evening

By Independent Herald

The Town of Huntsville’s annual 4th of July parade will be held at 7 p.m. on Sunday, July 4, 2021.

The annual Independence Day parade at the Town of Huntsville’s Firemen’s Fourth Festival will once again be an evening affair in 2021.

The parade, which traditionally stepped off at 11 a.m. on the morning of the 4th of July before last year’s festival was shuffled due to covid, will take place at 7 p.m. Sunday, July 4, according to Huntsville Mayor Dennis Jeffers.

“It worked so well last year that we’re going to do it in the evening again this year,” Jeffers said.

This year’s Firemen’s Fourth is expected to be a return to normal for the most part, with no restrictions on vendors that are allowed to set up on the mall. However, Jeffers said that there will be no live entertainment at this year’s event.

Traditionally, a small crowd has descended on the mall area in downtown Huntsville for the parade on the morning of the 4th of July, then returned en force for the fireworks display that caps the festival at dusk that evening.

Last year, a larger-than-usual crowd showed up for the parade, and stuck around for the fireworks, taking advantage of the food vendors that were set up on the mall to offer funnel cakes, hamburgers, ice cream and other festival foods.

While the 2020 parade took place at 8 p.m., this year’s parade will be bumped back to 7 p.m. in order to give parade-goers more time to mingle on the mall between the end of the parade and the start of the fireworks.

The parade will once again line up on the shoulder of Baker Highway just east of First Baptist Church of Huntsville, and it will follow the traditional parade route — Baker Highway west to Court Street, then circling the mall before returning to the church along Baker Highway.

As usual, the parade will be open-entry, and festival organizers are hoping for traditional family floats and other entries. Unlike 2020, when candy-throwing was off-limits due to covid, candy, beads and other items can be distributed at this year’s parade.

The Scott County Chamber of Commerce will once again help organize and line up this year’s parade. Donations will be accepted from entrants, with proceeds going to the Huntsville Fire Department.

Jeffers said the evening should be an exciting one.

“I feel like folks will pour into the mall, watch the parade, get something to eat, stick around for the fireworks, and have a good time,” he said.

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

