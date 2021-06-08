- Advertisement -
Updated:

Unsettled weather pattern threatens to make June’s first week a wash

By Ben Garrett

The first full week of June may well be a wash-out, if Mother Nature has her way.

Showers and thunderstorms were an on-and-off reality throughout the day on Monday in Scott County, and rain is likely each day through the remainder of the work week before precipitation chances begin to taper off in the forecast for the weekend.

The culprit is an unsettled weather pattern that is being influenced by a persistent southwesterly flow throughout the atmosphere, which is pumping copious levels of Gulf moisture north into the region. The result? High temperatures in the upper 70s or 80s, with plenty of humidity lending a sticky feeling to the atmosphere, and widely scattered rain showers or thunderstorms each day.

With lots of moisture in place, diurnal heating will serve as a trigger for showers and storms each day, meaning the best rain chances will be seen during the heat of the afternoon. An upper level low will slowly wander across the eastern U.S. through the remainder of the week, helping to influence our potentially wet weather pattern, as well.

No single day will be a complete washout, but rain chances are likely each day. And with precipitable water values around two inches, downpours of heavy rain are possible any time thunderstorms develop, which could lead to some isolated flooding issues as the week progresses.

The unsettled weather pattern won’t last forever. The National Weather Service’s forecast for Oneida begins to lessen rain chances over the upcoming weekend, and high pressure will slowly build in across the central U.S., which should eventually lead to a northwest flow over the Mid-South by the end of the weekend or early next week, which will translate to more pleasant weather.

Eye to the Sky is a weather blog of the Independent Herald, written primarily by IH publisher Ben Garrett. Views expressed here are those of the authors and should not be considered substitute for official advisories, watches or warnings from the National Weather Service. For the latest, most up-to-date forecast information, see weather.gov/mrx.
Ben Garrett
Ben Garrett is Independent Herald editor. Contact him at bgarrett@ihoneida.com. Follow him on Twitter, @benwgarrett.
