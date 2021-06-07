- Advertisement -
TBI identifies shooter in Oneida murder-suicide
NewsLocal News
Updated:

TBI identifies shooter in Oneida murder-suicide

By Independent Herald

The Tennessee Bureau of investigation has identified the shooter in Saturday’s incident that left two people dead, including the shooter.

Johnny Lee Litton, 48, was identified Monday as the second person killed in the shooting, which occurred at the LaFollette Housing Authority projects off Litton Road at around 8:30 p.m. Saturday evening.

The Independent Herald had previously reported that Daniel Joshua Jenkins, 41, of Robbins, was also killed.

According to TBI spokesperson Leslie Earhart, Oneida Police Department officers encountered Litton — who was armed — as they arrived at the scene in f a reported shooting at the intersection of Shoemaker Avenue and Sunset Road.

”As officers attempted to speak with Litton, he turned the gun on himself and fired,” Earhart said.

Both Litton and Jenkins were transported by EMS to Big South Fork Medical Center, where each was pronounced dead.

Authorities have not speculated on a motive for the shooting, though rumors have been rampant within the community.

Funeral arrangements have not been announced for either man. Relatives of Jenkins have established a GoFundMe page to raise money for his funeral expenses, saying he had no life insurance and his mother lives on a fixed monthly income. As of Monday afternoon, the effort had raised $980 of its $10,000 goal.

 

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

