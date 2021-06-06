Investigation continues in Oneida murder-suicide

Mum is still the word from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation where details are concerned regarding a murder-suicide in Oneida Saturday evening.

Keli McAlister, a spokesperson for the TBI, told the Independent Herald Sunday afternoon that the agency has “nothing more to offer” regarding the incident, which occurred at the LaFollette Housing Authority projects off Litton Road in Oneida’s Oak Grove district late Saturday.

Previously, McAlister late Saturday evening confirmed only that the TBI was working with the Oneida Police Department to investigate an incident that had occurred near the intersection of Shoemaker Avenue and Sunset Street off Litton Road.

According to sources, the incident involved a dispute that led to the shooting death of a Robbins man, Daniel Jenkins. Later, the shooter — whose identity has not been released by authorities — reportedly took his own life.

The TBI declined to confirm the identities of the victim and the shooter, or to speculate on a possible motive for the shooting. Shoemaker Avenue was closed Saturday evening as the investigation proceeded.

Oneida Police Department was first on the scene, followed by the Scott County Ambulance Service and Scott County Sheriff’s Department. The TBI was quickly summoned to the scene, which is standard procedure for shooting incidents.

Meanwhile, a relative of Jenkins set up a crowd-sourcing fundraiser for Jenkins on GoFundMe on Sunday, saying that he had no life or burial insurance and the expenses associated with his funeral would fall on his mother, who is living on a fixed income.

“No mother should have to bury her child, let alone have to wonder and stress about these expenses in such a time,” said the fundraiser’s organizer, Courtney Willoughby, who added that “Daniel Jenkins was tragically taken from his family … through no fault of his own.”

The fundraiser had raised $530 of its $10,000 goal after several hours.