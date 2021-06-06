Funeral services planned for former Oneida basketball standout Kelli Windle Hinkle

Funeral services were being planned Sunday for former Oneida High School basketball standout Kelli Windle Hinkle, who died in Lexington, Ky. Saturday evening. She was 42.

Hinkle had battled a serious illness for several weeks prior to her death, and had been hospitalized at University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington.

Born July 9, 1978, Hinkle was a 1996 graduate of Oneida High School, where she was a basketball standout. She was a member of the Lady Indians’ 1994 state championship team.

Hinkle’s twin brother, Kevin Windle, was also a standout basketball player at Oneida, and later returned to coach the Indians for several seasons in the early 2000s. His 2004 team won a regular season district championship. He is currently the coach at William Blount in Maryville.

Hinkle entered the medical profession after high school and lived in Corbin, Ky. She was the director of staff development at Christian Health Center, a nursing home in Corbin. She also worked as a case manager at Jellico Community Hospital prior to its closure.

- Advertisement -

In addition to her husband and two children, Hinkle is survived by her father, Ed Windle of Oneida. Hinkle’s mother, Ella Strunk Windle, died in February 2006.

Funeral services had not been announced as of Sunday evening, but will be held later in the week. Four Oaks Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.