- Advertisement -
Home News Local News TBI investigates shooting incident in Oneida
NewsLocal News
Updated:

TBI investigates shooting incident in Oneida

By Independent Herald

Update, Saturday, June 5, 2021 – 11:53 p.m.: The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has confirmed that it is investigating a shooting that occurred in Oneida this evening, but is not releasing information about the incident.

Sources tell the Independent Herald that two men are dead as a result of the shooting. The IH is withholding the identities of those involved pending confirmation by authorities. However, sources say that the shooting is being investigated as a murder-suicide.

TBI spokesperson Keli McAlister told the Independent Herald that the TBI “is assisting the Oneida Police Department in investigating an incident that occurred this evening near the intersection of Sunset Road and Shoemaker Road.”

The Sunset Road-Shoemaker Avenue intersection is located in the Lafollette Housing Authority projects off Litton Road, near Oneida’s Oak Grove district.

Earlier this evening, Oneida Police Chief Darryl Laxton confirmed to the Independent Herald that the investigation has been turned over to the TBI, which is standard procedure for shooting incidents.

The original story follows…

- Advertisement -

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating a shooting that occurred off Litton Road in Oneida Saturday evening.

Oneida Chief of Police Darryl Laxton confirmed late Saturday night that the investigation had been turned over to the TBI but declined to release any further information, including whether the investigation is proceeding as a homicide investigation.

Shoemaker Avenue was closed near the Lafollette Housing Authority apartments off Litton Road as the investigation proceeded. Oneida Police Department was first on the scene, followed by the Scott County Ambulance Service and Scott County Sheriff’s Department. The TBI was quickly summoned to the scene.

This is a developing story that will be updated…

- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

10,239FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,692FollowersFollow

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

The Latest

Local News

Investigation continues in Oneida murder-suicide

Independent Herald - 0
Mum is still the word from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation where details are concerned regarding a murder-suicide in Oneida Saturday evening. Keli McAlister, a...
Read more
Local News

Funeral services planned for former Oneida basketball standout Kelli Windle Hinkle

Independent Herald - 0
Funeral services were being planned Sunday for former Oneida High School basketball standout Kelli Windle Hinkle, who died in Lexington, Ky. Saturday evening. She...
Read more
Local News

TBI investigates shooting incident in Oneida

Independent Herald - 0
Update, Saturday, June 5, 2021 - 11:53 p.m.: The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has confirmed that it is investigating a shooting that occurred in Oneida...
Read more
Oneida

Oneida’s Hacker is Region 2-A player of the year

Independent Herald - 0
Oneida junior Gabe Hacker has been named the Region 2-A soccer player of the year, after his performance in the Region 2-A tournament which...
Read more

Related Stories

Local News

Investigation continues in Oneida murder-suicide

Independent Herald - 0
Mum is still the word from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation where details are concerned regarding a murder-suicide in Oneida Saturday evening. Keli McAlister, a...
Read more
Local News

Funeral services planned for former Oneida basketball standout Kelli Windle Hinkle

Independent Herald - 0
Funeral services were being planned Sunday for former Oneida High School basketball standout Kelli Windle Hinkle, who died in Lexington, Ky. Saturday evening. She...
Read more
Local News

Nine Scott Countians sent to prison for probation violations

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — As Scott County Criminal Court reconvened for its June term on Tuesday, Judge Shayne Sexton remanded several people to the custody of...
Read more
Local News

Huntsville reservoir project will add 50 millions of water to Scott County’s supply

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Flat Creek Reservoir is growing, by as much as 50 million gallons. That long-eyed goal became a reality this week, when the Appalachian...
Read more
Local News

Pilot program adds forensic staff member to public defender’s office

Independent Herald - 0
JACKSBORO — Leif Jeffers, Public Defender for the Eighth Judicial District, announces his office is participating in a unique pilot program through a partnership...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Huntsville reservoir project will add 50 millions of water to Scott County’s supply

Local News Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Flat Creek Reservoir is growing, by as much as 50 million gallons. That long-eyed goal became a reality this week, when the Appalachian...
Read more

Investigation continues in Oneida murder-suicide

Local News Independent Herald - 0
Mum is still the word from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation where details are concerned regarding a murder-suicide in Oneida Saturday evening. Keli McAlister, a...
Read more

Hike of the Week: Princess Falls

Outdoors Independent Herald - 0
Distance: 2.9 miles Elevation Gain: 95 ft. Difficulty: Easy Trailhead: Yamacraw Features: Waterfall Unfortunately, we've reached the end of the waterfall season in this part of the world. With...
Read more

Latest News

Investigation continues in Oneida murder-suicide

Local News Independent Herald - 0
Mum is still the word from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation where details are concerned regarding a murder-suicide in Oneida Saturday evening. Keli McAlister, a...
Read more

Funeral services planned for former Oneida basketball standout Kelli Windle Hinkle

Local News Independent Herald - 0
Funeral services were being planned Sunday for former Oneida High School basketball standout Kelli Windle Hinkle, who died in Lexington, Ky. Saturday evening. She...
Read more

TBI investigates shooting incident in Oneida

Local News Independent Herald - 0
Update, Saturday, June 5, 2021 - 11:53 p.m.: The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has confirmed that it is investigating a shooting that occurred in Oneida...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN