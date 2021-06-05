TBI investigates shooting incident in Oneida

Update, Saturday, June 5, 2021 – 11:53 p.m.: The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has confirmed that it is investigating a shooting that occurred in Oneida this evening, but is not releasing information about the incident.

Sources tell the Independent Herald that two men are dead as a result of the shooting. The IH is withholding the identities of those involved pending confirmation by authorities. However, sources say that the shooting is being investigated as a murder-suicide.

TBI spokesperson Keli McAlister told the Independent Herald that the TBI “is assisting the Oneida Police Department in investigating an incident that occurred this evening near the intersection of Sunset Road and Shoemaker Road.”

The Sunset Road-Shoemaker Avenue intersection is located in the Lafollette Housing Authority projects off Litton Road, near Oneida’s Oak Grove district.

Earlier this evening, Oneida Police Chief Darryl Laxton confirmed to the Independent Herald that the investigation has been turned over to the TBI, which is standard procedure for shooting incidents.

The original story follows…

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating a shooting that occurred off Litton Road in Oneida Saturday evening.

Oneida Chief of Police Darryl Laxton confirmed late Saturday night that the investigation had been turned over to the TBI but declined to release any further information, including whether the investigation is proceeding as a homicide investigation.

Shoemaker Avenue was closed near the Lafollette Housing Authority apartments off Litton Road as the investigation proceeded. Oneida Police Department was first on the scene, followed by the Scott County Ambulance Service and Scott County Sheriff’s Department. The TBI was quickly summoned to the scene.

This is a developing story that will be updated…