Oneida’s Hacker is Region 2-A player of the year

Oneida junior Gabe Hacker has been named the Region 2-A soccer player of the year, after his performance in the Region 2-A tournament which was won by the Indians last month.

Hacker, who set a single-season school record for assists before the region tournament began, became the Indians’ primary offensive weapon when senior Danner Keeton — the District 3-A player of the year — was lost to a knee injury in the regular season finale.

The junior had four goals and three assists in the two region tournament games the Indians won. He finished the season with 28 goals and 35 assists.

Meanwhile, a pair of Oneida freshmen also received region superlatives. Cousins Mason and Gavin Keeton were named the region co-offensive player of the year and the region defensive player of the year, respectively. Mason Keeton played a leading role on the front side for the Indians all season, and had two goals and two assists in the tournament. He finished the season with 18 goals and 11 assists. Gavin Keeton returned from a knee injury to slide into the starting role at goalkeeper, and had 24 saves while allowing only one goal in the two region games.

“We had a very good year as a team which translates into many well-deserved individual awards,” Oneida head coach Derek Keeton said. “Gabe had a phenomenal year this year and it all started back in November with his dedication to preseason workouts. Mason Keeton, Nick Gilbert (eight goals and 10 assists) and Gavin Keeton had fantastic freshman campaigns. Freshman Reice Kennedy (six goals and five assists) and Wyatt Yancey also had very solid years. I’m looking for big things from them next year.

“Chase Rushing and Luke White played fantastic this year and provided our guys with tremendous leadership through the district, region and substate games,” Keeton added.

A total of eight Oneida players were named to the All-Region 2-A team. In addition to Hacker, Mason and Gavin Keeton, all-region honors were received by Chase Rushing, Luke White, Nick Gilbert, Aiden Love and Noah James.