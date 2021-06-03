Nine Scott Countians sent to prison for probation violations

HUNTSVILLE — As Scott County Criminal Court reconvened for its June term on Tuesday, Judge Shayne Sexton remanded several people to the custody of the TN Dept. of Corrections after finding them in violation of the terms of their probation.

Among them were Paula Lee Owens, of Oneida; John Wesley Buttram, of Robbins; Roy Lee Day, of Huntsville; Brandon Lee Grider, of Huntsville; Ricky Lee Wilson, of Sunbright; Michael Dewayne Phillips, of Oneida; Timothy Shane King, of Winfield; Jeffrey Hal Myers Jr., of Robbins; and Steven Tanner Strunk, of Oneida.

Owens had previously pleaded guilty to possession of more than 0.5 grams of methamphetamine and introduction of drugs into a penal institution and was required to serve 109 days in jail prior to being placed on supervised probation for eight years. She was sentenced to serve her 8-year sentence in TDOC custody.

Buttram had previously pleaded guilty to attempted sale of a Schedule II controlled substance and was placed on supervised probation for three years. He will serve his 2-year sentence in TDOC custody.

Day had previously pleaded guilty to possession of more than 0.5 grams of meth with intent to sell and was required to serve 30 days in jail prior to being placed on supervised probation for eight years. He will serve his 8-year sentence in TDOC custody.

Grider had previously pleaded guilty to aggravated assault by strangulation and was placed on supervised probation for three years. He will serve his 3-year sentence in TDOC custody.

Wilson had previously pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated assault and spent four months in jail prior to being placed on supervised probation for 12 years. He will serve a 10-year sentence in TDOC custody.

Phillips had previously pleaded guilty to violation of the sexual offender registration requirements and served one year in jail before being placed on supervised probation for six years. He will serve his 6-year sentence in TDOC custody.

King had previously pleaded guilty to burglary and theft over $1,000 and was required to serve six months in jail before being placed on supervised probation for four years. He will serve his 4-year sentence in TDOC custody.

Myers had previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to introduce drugs into a penal facility and served a 33-day jail sentence before being placed on supervised probation for three years. He will serve the remainder of his 3-year sentence in TDOC custody.

Strunk had previously pleaded guilty to possession of more than 0.5 grams of meth with intent to sell and was required to serve six months in jail prior to being placed on supervised probation for eight years. He will serve the remainder of his 8-year sentence in TDOC custody.

The violations of probation were prosecuted by the Office of District Attorney General Jared Effler, which was represented in court by assistant district attorneys Thomas Barclay and Apryl Bradshaw.