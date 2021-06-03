- Advertisement -
Home News Local News Nine Scott Countians sent to prison for probation violations
NewsLocal News
Updated:

Nine Scott Countians sent to prison for probation violations

By Independent Herald

HUNTSVILLE — As Scott County Criminal Court reconvened for its June term on Tuesday, Judge Shayne Sexton remanded several people to the custody of the TN Dept. of Corrections after finding them in violation of the terms of their probation.

Among them were Paula Lee Owens, of Oneida; John Wesley Buttram, of Robbins; Roy Lee Day, of Huntsville; Brandon Lee Grider, of Huntsville; Ricky Lee Wilson, of Sunbright; Michael Dewayne Phillips, of Oneida; Timothy Shane King, of Winfield; Jeffrey Hal Myers Jr., of Robbins; and Steven Tanner Strunk, of Oneida.

Owens had previously pleaded guilty to possession of more than 0.5 grams of methamphetamine and introduction of drugs into a penal institution and was required to serve 109 days in jail prior to being placed on supervised probation for eight years. She was sentenced to serve her 8-year sentence in TDOC custody.

Buttram had previously pleaded guilty to attempted sale of a Schedule II controlled substance and was placed on supervised probation for three years. He will serve his 2-year sentence in TDOC custody.

Day had previously pleaded guilty to possession of more than 0.5 grams of meth with intent to sell and was required to serve 30 days in jail prior to being placed on supervised probation for eight years. He will serve his 8-year sentence in TDOC custody.

Grider had previously pleaded guilty to aggravated assault by strangulation and was placed on supervised probation for three years. He will serve his 3-year sentence in TDOC custody.

Wilson had previously pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated assault and spent four months in jail prior to being placed on supervised probation for 12 years. He will serve a 10-year sentence in TDOC custody.

Phillips had previously pleaded guilty to violation of the sexual offender registration requirements and served one year in jail before being placed on supervised probation for six years. He will serve his 6-year sentence in TDOC custody.

- Story Continues Below -

Join our mailing list

Get headlines delivered directly to your inbox with the Inside Scott Newsletter.

We will not sell or spam your email address.

King had previously pleaded guilty to burglary and theft over $1,000 and was required to serve six months in jail before being placed on supervised probation for four years. He will serve his 4-year sentence in TDOC custody.

Myers had previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to introduce drugs into a penal facility and served a 33-day jail sentence before being placed on supervised probation for three years. He will serve the remainder of his 3-year sentence in TDOC custody.

Strunk had previously pleaded guilty to possession of more than 0.5 grams of meth with intent to sell and was required to serve six months in jail prior to being placed on supervised probation for eight years. He will serve the remainder of his 8-year sentence in TDOC custody.

The violations of probation were prosecuted by the Office of District Attorney General Jared Effler, which was represented in court by assistant district attorneys Thomas Barclay and Apryl Bradshaw.

- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

10,239FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,692FollowersFollow

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

The Latest

Education

Oneida’s Stringer named to Austin Peay dean’s list

Independent Herald - 0
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — Crystal Stringer from Oneida is one of the students who has been named to the Dean's List at Austin Peay State...
Read more
Local News

Nine Scott Countians sent to prison for probation violations

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — As Scott County Criminal Court reconvened for its June term on Tuesday, Judge Shayne Sexton remanded several people to the custody of...
Read more
Local News

Huntsville reservoir project will add 50 millions of water to Scott County’s supply

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Flat Creek Reservoir is growing, by as much as 50 million gallons. That long-eyed goal became a reality this week, when the Appalachian...
Read more
Eye to the Sky

Rain returns with Wednesday showers and thunderstorms

Ben Garrett - 0
After a beautiful Memorial Day and start to the week in general, rain chances will increase once again on Wednesday, as a front brings...
Read more

Related Stories

Local News

Huntsville reservoir project will add 50 millions of water to Scott County’s supply

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Flat Creek Reservoir is growing, by as much as 50 million gallons. That long-eyed goal became a reality this week, when the Appalachian...
Read more
Local News

Pilot program adds forensic staff member to public defender’s office

Independent Herald - 0
JACKSBORO — Leif Jeffers, Public Defender for the Eighth Judicial District, announces his office is participating in a unique pilot program through a partnership...
Read more
Education

Oneida High School to once again search for band director

Independent Herald - 0
The Oneida Special School District will once again be on the hunt for a band director, after Andrew Layne on Tuesday announced that he...
Read more
Local News

The road to statehood: The story of Tennessee

Independent Herald - 0
June 1, 2021. It's the 225th birthday of Tennessee, the 16th state to be admitted to the Union. Today, Tennessee is a culturally-rich state that...
Read more
Local News

Funeral service Thursday for Huntsville man killed in accident

Independent Herald - 0
A funeral service will be held Thursday evening for Earl Smith Jr., the Huntsville man who was fatally injured in an accident on U.S....
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Video: Memorial Day 2021

Videos Independent Herald - 0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SG-O6Z-1xGE The VFW Post 5669 (Oneida, Tenn.) Memorial Day service held on Monday, May 31, 2021.
Read more

Huntsville reservoir project will add 50 millions of water to Scott County’s supply

Local News Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Flat Creek Reservoir is growing, by as much as 50 million gallons. That long-eyed goal became a reality this week, when the Appalachian...
Read more

Rain returns with Wednesday showers and thunderstorms

Eye to the Sky Ben Garrett - 0
After a beautiful Memorial Day and start to the week in general, rain chances will increase once again on Wednesday, as a front brings...
Read more

Latest News

Oneida’s Stringer named to Austin Peay dean’s list

Education Independent Herald - 0
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — Crystal Stringer from Oneida is one of the students who has been named to the Dean's List at Austin Peay State...
Read more

Nine Scott Countians sent to prison for probation violations

Local News Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — As Scott County Criminal Court reconvened for its June term on Tuesday, Judge Shayne Sexton remanded several people to the custody of...
Read more

Huntsville reservoir project will add 50 millions of water to Scott County’s supply

Local News Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Flat Creek Reservoir is growing, by as much as 50 million gallons. That long-eyed goal became a reality this week, when the Appalachian...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN