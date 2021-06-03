- Advertisement -
Huntsville reservoir project will add 50 millions of water to Scott County’s supply

By Independent Herald

Officials say that raising the level of Flat Creek Reservoir by as little as three feet could increase Scott County’s water supply by as much as 60 to 90 days in case of drought. (Ben Garrett/IH)

HUNTSVILLE — Flat Creek Reservoir is growing, by as much as 50 million gallons.

That long-eyed goal became a reality this week, when the Appalachian Regional Commission announced that it was approving more than $300,000 in funding for the necessary work to grow the size of the reservoir, which serves Huntsville Utility District.

The end-game is to increase Scott County’s water supply in drought situations, like the ones in 2007 and 2016 that saw water levels drop to critically low levels. While Huntsville Utility District’s water supply was sufficient in both drought cycles, the utility is increasingly being called upon to supply water to surrounding communities. In the fall of 2016, the Town of Oneida purchased water from Huntsville after the water supply at the Baker watershed lake was exhausted. HUD also supplied water during that drought to Plateau Utility District in Morgan County.

Huntsville Utility District’s customers includes 4,628 households and nearly 200 businesses across most of Scott County, south of Oneida.

The project will see the level of Flat Creek Reservoir raised about three feet, which will result in 50 million gallons of additional water supply stored at the reservoir. Fifty million gallons of water is enough to serve the utility district’s customers for 60 to 90 days in the event of drought, when rain stops falling for an extended period.

The process of securing grant funds dates back nearly four years, and began shortly after the 2016 drought ended. At the height of that drought, HUD was pumping some 2.2 million gallons of water per day from the reservoir — the 1.5 million gallons normally needed to supply its own customers, as well as the water it was supplying to Oneida and Morgan County.

The funding process was spearheaded by the Industrial Development Board of Scott County, which has worked closely with Huntsville Utility District since the Summer of 2017 to make the project a reality ahead of the next drought — whenever that drought might be.

“Honestly, in my opinion, this grant was one of the most critical grants we have ever been awarded in my time of serving at the IDB,” said Stacey Swann, executive director of the IDB. “I am so thankful for the dedication of the HUD and the IDB of Scott County to stay with this process until success was achieved.”

In 2007, the first major drought after the creation of the Flat Creek Reservoir, the lake dropped 10 ft. below capacity.

Eddie Jeffers, former general manager of Huntsville Utility District who has since retired, told the Independent Herald in July 2017, during the early days of the attempts to gain funding for the project, that the relatively simply project would go a long way.

“Three more feet on that lake in a drought situation, pulling two million gallons of water a day, you’re looking at a 60-day supply, or maybe 90, just by raising it a few feet,” he said. “It’s not really raising it that much and it’s giving you, in this county, quite a bit of water.”

The total cost of the project will be $425,000. Of that total, $339,000 will come from ARC grant funding, while the remaining $86,000 will involve local funding.

The project will seal existing overflow pipes at the reservoir, install new overflow pipes at a higher elevation, and place new rip rap along the face of the reservoir’s dam for erosion control.

The project will also restore the mitigation wetland area that had been created when the reservoir was developed in 2002. That wetland area has since failed due to drier conditions.

Raising the level of the reservoir will not involve the need for real estate acquisition. HUD already owns to the 1,450 ft. contour line around the lake, which is well above the lake’s current level of 1,383 ft.

Flat Creek Reservoir was created in 2002, and included a 35-acre lake that was supplying HUD — along with New River — prior to that. Flat Creek encompasses 210 acres, and currently holds 1.25 billion gallons of water.

The IDB was informed of the ARC’s decision by the office of Congressman Chuck Fleischmann, R-Chattanooga, on Thursday. Swann credited both the IDB and the Huntsville Utility District, as well as Scott County Mayor Jeff Tibbals, Huntsville Mayor Dennis Jeffers, Community Development Partners, the TN Dept. of Economic & Community Development and the ARC with helping to make the project a reality.

“Future generations will have the water they need to have healthy families, grow business, and thrive,” she said.

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com.
