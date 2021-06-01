The road to statehood: The story of Tennessee

June 1, 2021. It’s the 225th birthday of Tennessee, the 16th state to be admitted to the Union.

Today, Tennessee is a culturally-rich state that claims the birthplace of country music, the Great Smoky Mountains National Park and Graceland. It’s the home of Lookout Mountain and the Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area … the 1981 World’s Fair and Bonnaroo. Brimstone is recognized by some as the nation’s premier destination for off-road riders, and the Ocoee offers perhaps the best whitewater paddling east of the Mississippi River.

But there was a time when Tennessee was an overlooked frontier — land that was seen as not worthy of protecting. This is the story of Tennessee and how it came to be.

Before Tennessee became the 16th state, it was a part of North Carolina. Then it became the Southwest Territory before Congress voted in 1796 to admit the Volunteer State into the Union. But the story isn’t quite that simple.

Native times

Prior to the American Revolutionary War, the area we now know as Tennessee was a frontier — settled by few white men and primarily belonging to Native Americans.

But Europeans explored Tennessee as early as the mid 16th century. In 1540, a Spanish expedition under the command of Hernando de Soto entered the region. Soto was traveling north with more than 600 men, having left Florida in 1539 to seek gold and other treasures. It is believed that Soto and his men crossed the Appalachians and followed the French Broad River.

From there, Soto is believed to have re-entered what is now Tennessee in the vicinity of Memphis before crossing the Mississippi River and heading west. Soto died of a fever on the banks of the Mississippi River in present-day Louisiana in 1542. He was just 46.

Later, a second Spanish expedition explored Tennessee, when Juan Pardo entered the region from North Carolina. Pardo, who entered around 1566, was seeking gold, just like Soto, but he was also looking to establish an alliance with the native tribes who lived in the region. Notably, Pardo was the first person to use the term “Tennessee.” After encountering some of the natives, who likely had a village named Tennessee, Pardo recorded the name as “Tanasqui.”

When Pardo failed, just as Soto had failed, the Spanish were discouraged from additional expeditions into the region. It was more than a century before a large group of Europeans returned. This time, in 1673, it was a French expedition under the command of Father Jacques Marquette and Louis Joliet, a Jesuit missionary and a fur trader. Less than a decade later, Robert Cavelier de la Salle led another French expedition along the Mississippi River, building a fort — Fort Prudhomme — at the mouth of the Hatchie River.

La Salle’s efforts helped extend the French trading network inland from the coast. In 1692, French traders had established a post along the Cumberland River — although it wasn’t known as the Cumberland River at the time — near a salt springs. It became known as the French Lick and nearly a century later became Nashville.

The French maintained an active fur trade with the Shawnees along the Cumberland River until 1714, when the Cherokees and Chickasaws teamed up to drive the Shawnees out of the region.

About the same time that the French were making their first exploration of the region, the English were making their own foray into the territory. James Needham and Gabriel Arthur entered from Virginia to set up trading relations with the Cherokees. Needham was killed by the Cherokees, but Arthur was able to set up a relationship with the natives.

Eventually, South Carolina also established a fur trade with the Cherokees, and a rivalry developed between Virginia and South Carolina. One of the earliest South Carolinians to enter the region was James Adair, who provided unique insight into the traditions and customs of the natives who called the frontier home.

In 1749, about a quarter of a century before the Revolutionary War, Dr. Thomas Walker entered the region from Virginia on behalf of the Loyal Land Company to claim western lands for future settlements. He passed through the Cumberland Gap, which he named (along with the Cumberland Plateau and the Cumberland River) in honor of the Duke of Cumberland.

Settlement begins

While the Spanish, the French and the English were all exploring the territory that would become Tennessee, setting up fur trades with the natives and laying the groundwork for future settlement, it wasn’t until the latter part of the 18th century that Tennessee actually began to be settled.

In 1769, William Bean built a cabin on Boone’s Creek near the Watauga River, north of present-day Morristown. Bean is believed to be the first permanent white settler in Tennessee. Bean was later awarded a 3,000-acre land grant for his service in the Revolutionary War, and the site of his family’s home became known as Bean’s Station — the first town in Tennessee.

It’s interesting to note that Bean’s home, like others that followed it, were technically illegal. In 1763, King George III signed a Royal Proclamation as part of the Treaty of Paris, forbidding settlements west of the Appalachian Mountains and reserving that territory for the Indians.

However, the colonists largely ignored the crown’s proclamation, and continued to expand settlements west of the mountains. The Watauga Association, an autonomous government created by frontier settlers living along the Watauga River in what is now Elizabethton, was formed in 1772. It later became known as the Washington District, and was made up primarily of former colonists of Virginia and North Carolina.

Although they never declared their independence from the British crown, the British feared the independent nature of the Watauga settlers who had left the colonies to colonize the frontier. In 1774, Virginia Gov. Lord Dunmore called the Watauga Association a “dangerous example” of Americans forming a government “independent of his majesty’s authority,” and President Theodore Roosevelt would later write that the Wataugans were the “first men of American birth to establish a free and independent community on the continent.”

With the Watauga Association, colonization of the frontier began in earnest. In 1775, North Carolina land speculator Richard Henderson negotiated the Transylvania Purchase — formally known as the Treaty of Sycamore Shoals — in which he purchased 20 million acres of land from the Cherokees, including most of Kentucky and much of Tennessee north of present-day Nashville. The purchase was paid for with trade goods worth 10,000 pounds sterling.

That same year, Daniel Boone — working on behalf of Henderson — blazed the Wilderness Road through the Cumberland Gap and into the region that would become Tennessee, connecting the Watauga settlement (and a similar settlement to the north along the Holston River) with the Transylvania Purchase lands to the west. More than 200,000 Americans would follow that road to expand settlements west of the mountains.

One Cherokee chief, Dragging Canoe, opposed the deal. He formed a new tribe, the Chickamauga, and spent the next 20 years warring with white settlers in the frontier — both in the Watauga and Cumberland settlements. It wasn’t just this warring faction of the Cherokees who considered the deal illegal; the British government considered it illegal, as well. But the cat was out of the bag, so to speak. White settlement of the western frontier had gone too far to be stopped.

Frontier societies develop

In 1776, one year after Henderson’s Transylvania Purchase, the Washington District — formerly known as the Watauga Association — petitioned Virginia for annexation but was declined. A similar request was made to North Carolina, and the state legislature approved it. The Washington District became known as Washington County, North Carolina.

By 1788, two more North Carolina counties had been added west of the mountains — Sullivan and Greene.

Additionally, settlements were growing along the Cumberland River around present-day Nashville, where French explorers had established trading posts more than a century before. Three more counties had been established there: Davidson, Sumner and Tennessee County. The latter would later be divided into Robertson and Montgomery counties. It also encompassed present-day Humphreys County, as well as parts of present-day Stewart, Dickson, Cheatham and Houston counties.

In 1780, the Cumberland River settlements took a script from the former Watauga Association’s playbook and formed the Cumberland Association, signing the Cumberland Compact. Fort Nashborough, which would later become Nashville, was built along the Cumberland River. It was named for Francis Nash, a Revolutionary War hero.

A total of 256 colonists signed the Cumberland Compact. The document, which later became a foundation document of The Tennessee State Constitution, called for a governing council of 12 judges who would be elected by a vote. Eligible voters were free men aged 21 or older. The document also established salaries for elected officials: Governors were paid 1,000 deer skins, secretaries were paid 450 otter skins, county clerks were paid 500 raccoon skins, and constables were paid a mink skin for every warrant served. All males aged 16 or older were considered subject to militia duty.

The Cumberland Contact also established strict punishments. In 1793, Nashville’s first horse thief — John McKain Jr. — was sentenced to be fastened to a wooden stock for one hour for 39 lashes. His ears were cut off and his face was branded with the letters “H” and “T.”

Indian territory remains

The large expanse of land between the Watauga and Cumberland settlements — which included all of the Cumberland Plateau — remained Indian territory. It’s unclear when the first white people permanently settled the plateau. Historian and author Esther Sharp Sanderson wrote that Mikel Low, the first white man to build a home in what is now Scott County, Tennessee, arrived in 1776. That seems doubtful; Low would have been too young, and surviving public records show that he was married in 1794 in Pennsylvania. Additionally, Low received a land grant from North Carolina along Smokey Creek, and those were awarded to Revolutionary War veterans after the war ended.

Meanwhile, the Chickamauga continued to cause troubles for the white settlers who they viewed as stealing their land and being in the region illegally. The frontier settlers appealed to North Carolina for protection, but the North Carolina government wasn’t too interested in expending the resources necessary to protect the lands west of the mountains, even though it had annexed those lands.

Following the British surrender in the Revolutionary War, North Carolina claimed all territory west of the mountains to the Mississippi River, south of Virginia, while Virginia claimed all territory west of the mountains to the Mississippi River, north of North Carolina.

In 1784, East Tennesseans who were frustrated by North Carolina’s rejection of their demands broke away and formed the State of Franklin, or Franklinland. It was comprised of eight counties: the original Washington, Greene and Sullivan counties (Greene County included present-day Cocke County), along with Sevier, Blount, Caswell, Spencer and Wayne counties. Caswell County encompassed present-day Jefferson and Hamblen counties, while Spencer County included present-day Hawkins County, and Wayne County encompassed modern-day Johnson and Carter counties. John Sevier was appointed governor.

The State of Franklin was never recognized by North Carolina or by the federal government, and ceased to exist in 1789.

Meanwhile, North Carolina finally ratified the Constitution of the United States in 1789, and in the process ceded its western lands — the frontier territory west of the mountains — to the federal government. Congress designated the area as the “Territory of the United States South of the River Ohio,” or simply the Southwest Territory. President George Washington appointed William Blount as the territorial governor.

Blount established the territorial capital at James White’s Fort in 1791. The fort, built in 1786 near the corner of what are now State Street and Clinch Avenue near downtown Knoxville, was renamed in honor of Henry Knox — President Washington’s Secretary of War — after it became the capital in 1791. This was the start of Knoxville, Tenn.

Statehood at last

By 1795, a census had revealed that there were more than 77,000 settlers in Tennessee, including the East Tennessee settlements, the Cumberland settlements, and other settlements that were rapidly springing up. That surpassed the minimum required by Congress for statehood, which was 60,000.

A referendum was passed, with the Southwest Territory’s residents voting three-to-one in favor of joining the Union. Blount called for a constitutional convention in Knoxville, where delegates from all of the counties drew up a state constitution and a bill of rights.

Sevier was elected governor and a state legislature was elected, which chose Blount and William Cocke as Senators and Andrew Jackson as Congressman.

At that point, the Southwest Territory applied to Congress for admission as a new state, becoming the first federal territory to do so. There was division in Congress, and the vote was close, but on June 1, 1796, Tennessee was admitted as the 16th state of the Union. The northern and southern borders of North Carolina were extended to the Mississippi River to form the State of Tennessee.

The last of the Indian territory

Through a series of treaties signed at the Tellico Blockhouse, a fort between present-day Vonore and present-day Greenback, the Cherokee slowly relinquished its remaining territory in Tennessee to the federal government. The second of these, in 1803, expanded white settlement from the Clinch River to the eastern edge of the Cumberland Plateau. The Third Treaty of Tellico, signed in 1805, finally transferred the Cumberland Plateau from Cherokee control to the State of Tennessee. It is likely that Mikel Low and other early Scott Countians, like Richard Harve Slaven and perhaps Jonathan Blevins, had already settled here by that time.

In 1792, Dragging Canoe died, likely of a heart attack while celebrating a victory against the Cumberland settlements. Meanwhile, Doublehead — born in Stearns, Ky. — had become one of the most feared Chickamauga Cherokee warriors during the Cherokee-American wars initiated by Dragging Canoe’s objection to the Watauga and Cumberland settlements, and he was chosen as leader of the Chickamauga in 1802, taking on the title Chuqualataque.

One of the more infamous war deeds by Doublehead came during a raid in southwestern Kentucky, in which Doublehead and his fellow warriors cannibalized the enemies they had killed, imitating the Mohawk.

Doublehead had also been involved in an assault on White’s Fort, in present-day Knoxville. Later, in 1793, as more than 1,000 Cherokee, Muskogee and Shawnee were preparing to attack Knoxville in retaliation for Knoxvillians’ attack on a delegation of Cherokees, Doublehead advocated for killing every inhabitant of the settlement. As they advanced on Knoxville, they encountered a settlement at Cavett’s Station near what is present-day West Hills in West Knoxville. After the Indians surrounded the blockhouse, influential Cherokee leader John Benge negotiated a surrender, agreeing that their lives would be spared. As the settlers walked out, Doubletree and his allied warriors began attacking them. It is written that Cherokee leader James Vann pulled a small boy into his saddle in an attempt to save him, but Doublehead smashed the boy’s skull with an axe.

Vann called Doublehead “Babykiller” for the rest of the chief’s life.

At the Third Treaty of Tellico in 1805, an article was secretly included reserving a square mile of land near the mouth of the Clinch River at the foot of the Cumberland Mountains for Doublehead, and another square mile of land on the north bank of the Tennessee River for another Cherokee, Talootiske.

In 1807, Vann conspired with other young leaders of The Cherokee Nation to assassinate Doublehead. Their personal animosity that began at the Massacre of Cavett’s Station was part of the motivation, while accusations of Doublehead’s under-the-table land deals during the Tellico treaties was another part of it. Doublehead had been branded a traitor, a crime punishable by death.

Doublehead was killed as he sought refuge in the attic of a schoolhouse near present-day Calhoun, Tenn. after being wounded in a tavern.

The same year that Doublehead Chuqualataque was killed, the city of Kingston became Tennessee’s state capital for one day. The state legislature convened in Kingston to satisfy an agreement made with the Cherokee in the Third Treaty of Tellico two years earlier. The Indians had been told that if they ceded the land that is now Roane County, Kingston would become the capital of Tennessee. After just one day, the legislature returned to the state capital in Knoxville. The capital was moved to Nashville in 1843.