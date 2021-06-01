- Advertisement -
Updated:

Rain returns with Wednesday showers and thunderstorms

By Ben Garrett

After a beautiful Memorial Day and start to the week in general, rain chances will increase once again on Wednesday, as a front brings showers and thunderstorms to the region.

Despite a prolonged dry period in May, the month ended only slightly below normal in the rainfall department in Oneida, where the National Weather Service recorded 4.3 inches of rain for the month. The norm for the month is 4.9 inches of rain.

The May rain total was bolstered by 1.4 inches of rain that fell on Friday, according to NWS records.

However, those records are somewhat dubious; the NWS recorded the high temperature in Oneida as being 72 degrees for each of the final three days of the month. Saturday’s temperature never got out of the 50s, and Sunday’s temperature held in the 60s for most of the day. Monday, on the other hand, saw temperatures rebound well into the 70s.

The warmest temperature in Oneida during the month of May was 86 degrees, which was seen four separate days between May 22 and May 28, as nine consecutive days with temperatures in the 80s were recorded after the temperature failed to reach 80 degrees for the first 19 days of the month — an unusually long stretch.

There’s a 60% chance of rain showers on Wednesday as a cold front approaches the region. The chance for thunderstorms increases late in the day Wednesday, and the NWS’s Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Okla., has outlined a marginal risk area for severe weather west of the Cumberland Plateau.

The chance for rain showers will continue on Thursday before tapering off. Warmer temperatures are expected to return for the weekend, with only a slight chance of thunderstorms each day.

A typical June in Oneida features about as much rainfall as a typical May, though the changing seasons mean that the bulk of the rain comes from garden-variety afternoon thunderstorms that are fueled by diurnal heating as opposed to organized frontal systems. A summer-like pattern is developing right on schedule, with daily chances for afternoon thunderstorms with temperatures in the 80s for at least the next week.

Eye to the Sky is a weather blog of the Independent Herald, written primarily by IH publisher Ben Garrett. Views expressed here are those of the authors and should not be considered substitute for official advisories, watches or warnings from the National Weather Service. For the latest, most up-to-date forecast information, see weather.gov/mrx.
Ben Garrett
Ben Garrett is Independent Herald editor. Contact him at bgarrett@ihoneida.com. Follow him on Twitter, @benwgarrett.
