Pilot program adds forensic staff member to public defender’s office

JACKSBORO — Leif Jeffers, Public Defender for the Eighth Judicial District, announces his office is participating in a unique pilot program through a partnership with the Tennessee Community Services Agency to place a forensic social worker inside the public Defenders Office to provide better access to services such as alcohol and drug treatment, counseling, mental health services, housing, employment and medical services, among other services.

Forensic social worker Meg Roberts will work out of the Jacksboro office, but will be available to take referrals form Public Defender attorneys from any of the Districtís five counties: Scott, Campbell, Claiborne, Fentress and Union.

“I am very proud of the way we represent our clients in the courtroom every day,” Jeffers said. “The addition of this forensic social worker will allow us to even better serve our clients and community. We can help clients get the services they desperately need, and help them begin to work on repairing themselves and their families so that they can better their lives. This, in turn, helps us all.”

Jeffers went on to discuss how the new program will provide some positive response to issues facing the five counties, such as the opioid crisis and Covid-19: “We have all had a tough year dealing with covid. We all know someone who has been hurt by the on-going opioid abuse problem. Mental health issues, grief, isolation, medical problems, and financial hardship are every day realities for too many people. These issues have impacted many of us, and now we can better help our clients deal with them.”