- Advertisement -
Home News Local News Pilot program adds forensic staff member to public defender's office
NewsLocal News
Updated:

Pilot program adds forensic staff member to public defender’s office

By Independent Herald

Meg Roberts, the new forensic social worker for the 8th Judicial District Public Defender’s Office, is pictured with Public Defender Leif Jeffers.

JACKSBORO — Leif Jeffers, Public Defender for the Eighth Judicial District, announces his office is participating in a unique pilot program through a partnership with the Tennessee Community Services Agency to place a forensic social worker inside the public Defenders Office to provide better access to services such as alcohol and drug treatment, counseling, mental health services, housing, employment and medical services, among other services.

Forensic social worker Meg Roberts will work out of the Jacksboro office, but will be available to take referrals form Public Defender attorneys from any of the Districtís five counties: Scott, Campbell, Claiborne, Fentress and Union.

I am very proud of the way we represent our clients in the courtroom every day,” Jeffers said. “The addition of this forensic social worker will allow us to even better serve our clients and community.  We can help clients get the services they desperately need, and help them begin to work on repairing themselves and their families so that they can better their lives. This, in turn, helps us all.”

Jeffers went on to discuss how the new program will provide some positive response to issues facing the five counties, such as the opioid crisis and Covid-19: “We have all had a tough year dealing with covid. We all know someone who has been hurt by the on-going opioid abuse problem. Mental health issues, grief, isolation, medical problems, and financial hardship are every day realities for too many people. These issues have impacted many of us, and now we can better help our clients deal with them.”

- Story Continues Below -

Join our mailing list

Get headlines delivered directly to your inbox with the Inside Scott Newsletter.

We will not sell or spam your email address.
- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

10,239FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,692FollowersFollow

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

The Latest

Eye to the Sky

Rain returns with Wednesday showers and thunderstorms

Ben Garrett - 0
After a beautiful Memorial Day and start to the week in general, rain chances will increase once again on Wednesday, as a front brings...
Read more
Local News

Pilot program adds forensic staff member to public defender’s office

Independent Herald - 0
JACKSBORO — Leif Jeffers, Public Defender for the Eighth Judicial District, announces his office is participating in a unique pilot program through a partnership...
Read more
Education

Landmark Christian Academy announces graduates

Independent Herald - 0
Landmark Christian Academy graduating seniors are Donovan Shane Allen and Julieanna Brooke Bell. Kindergarten graduates include Savannah Harness, Shaylee McKee, Lauralie Sexton, and Grayson...
Read more
Education

Honor roll announced at Oneida Elementary

Independent Herald - 0
Oneida Elementary School announces honor roll students for the fourth nine weeks. 1st: Brody Chambers, Blakelee Culver, Kannon Gazay, Kaden Keeton, Allison Long, Braylyn Sexton,...
Read more

Related Stories

Education

Oneida High School to once again search for band director

Independent Herald - 0
The Oneida Special School District will once again be on the hunt for a band director, after Andrew Layne on Tuesday announced that he...
Read more
Local News

The road to statehood: The story of Tennessee

Independent Herald - 0
June 1, 2021. It's the 225th birthday of Tennessee, the 16th state to be admitted to the Union. Today, Tennessee is a culturally-rich state that...
Read more
Local News

Funeral service Thursday for Huntsville man killed in accident

Independent Herald - 0
A funeral service will be held Thursday evening for Earl Smith Jr., the Huntsville man who was fatally injured in an accident on U.S....
Read more
Local News

Scott County’s jobless rate drops to post-pandemic low

Independent Herald - 0
Scott County's unemployment rate dropped to 5.3% in April, its lowest point since the pandemic began more than a year ago. According to the latest...
Read more
Local News

Counting the costs of Memorial Day

Independent Herald - 0
“Memorial Day isn’t about me, it’s not about you. It’s not about an extra day off or a long weekend where you can get...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

BSFMC partners with Access Physicians to launch telehospitalist service

Local News Independent Herald - 0
Big South Fork Medical Center has partnered with the nation's leading multi-specialty telemedicine physician group to bring telehospitalists to the Oneida hospital, Rennova Health...
Read more

Congressman Fleischmann talks political gridlock in Washington

Local News Independent Herald - 0
"We are, sadly, bitterly divided." That's how U.S. Rep. Chuck Fleischmann, R-Chattanooga, described the state of affairs in America as he spoke to a room...
Read more

Counting the costs of Memorial Day

Local News Independent Herald - 0
“Memorial Day isn’t about me, it’s not about you. It’s not about an extra day off or a long weekend where you can get...
Read more

Latest News

Rain returns with Wednesday showers and thunderstorms

Eye to the Sky Ben Garrett - 0
After a beautiful Memorial Day and start to the week in general, rain chances will increase once again on Wednesday, as a front brings...
Read more

Pilot program adds forensic staff member to public defender’s office

Local News Independent Herald - 0
JACKSBORO — Leif Jeffers, Public Defender for the Eighth Judicial District, announces his office is participating in a unique pilot program through a partnership...
Read more

Landmark Christian Academy announces graduates

Education Independent Herald - 0
Landmark Christian Academy graduating seniors are Donovan Shane Allen and Julieanna Brooke Bell. Kindergarten graduates include Savannah Harness, Shaylee McKee, Lauralie Sexton, and Grayson...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN