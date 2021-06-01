- Advertisement -
Updated:

Oneida High School to once again search for band director

By Independent Herald

Andrew Layne directs the Oneida High School Pride of the Tribe Marching Band during the first football game of the 2020 season, against Wartburg on Sept. 4, 2020 | Sarah Dunlap/IH

The Oneida Special School District will once again be on the hunt for a band director, after Andrew Layne on Tuesday announced that he is resigning as the band director at Oneida High School.

Layne, who informed the band of his decision via an announcement on the band’s Facebook group, is resigning one year to the day after he was announced as the school’s band director, on June 1, 2020.

“I wanted to wait and try to gather everyone together in person first, but unfortunately, that’s no longer possible,” Layne said. “This was an extremely difficult decision as I’ve loved working with this program and all of you all so much. I wasn’t planning on leaving but I need to move closer to home and this is an extremely rare opportunity for me to do so. I will miss each and every one of you and wish you all the best. I will not forget the wonderful year I’ve had at Oneida.”

Layne, a native of Kingston, came to Oneida from the University of Tennessee, where he served as a graduate assistant for the Pride of the Southland Band and earned both a bachelor’s and master’s of music. The 26-year-old also completed an internship with the Maryville city school district and served as a trumpet instructor at Knox West High School before making the move to Oneida.

The OHS band has struggled for stability since the resignation of Andrew Bernard four years ago. Bernard spent several years overseeing the Oneida band program and was credited with its rejuvenation but resigned in July 2017 to accept a job at Byhalia High School in Mississippi, a rural school just southeast of Memphis. In the four years since, Oneida has had three band directors.

The school has begun advertising for its next band director.

