Funeral service Thursday for Huntsville man killed in accident

A funeral service will be held Thursday evening for Earl Smith Jr., the Huntsville man who was fatally injured in an accident on U.S. Hwy. 27 in Oneida on Sunday.

Kyle Keeton, pastor of Black Oak Baptist Church, will officiate the funeral service, which will be held in the chapel of the West-Murley Funeral Home in Oneida at 8 p.m. Thursday evening.

Visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., preceding the service.

A committal service will take place Friday at 11 a.m. at Antioch Cemetery in Norma.

Smith was one of two people killed — the other being a 38-year-old Kentucky man — in a head-on collision near Bear Creek Road on Sunday evening. A passenger in his vehicle was uninjured.

Smith was the son of Earl Sr. and Jae Lynn Smith, and Lyhue and Brenda Crowley. He is survived by a daughter, Julia Smith.

Serving as pall bearers for Thursday’s service will be Scott Crowley, Chandler Sexton, Caleb Massey, Jaden Massey, Rylin Smith, Jimmy Duncan and Sterling Lowe. Tim Sexton will serve as an honorary pallbearer.